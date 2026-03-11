Meta turns to AI to sniff out scams on Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp

Meta’s new tools on Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp protect users from scams. They use advanced AI systems to analyze text, images, and surrounding context and identify sophisticated scam patterns.

Facebook alerts for suspicious friend requests (Source: Meta)

The systems detect impersonation of celebrities, public figures, and brands. They also identify deceptive links and domain impersonation and take action against content that redirects people to sites that mimic legitimate ones.

“Across our apps, our systems find and remove malicious accounts. But we know that scammers try to avoid our detection and may not immediately use accounts maliciously. Our teams of experts built new tools to alert you before engaging with something suspicious,” the company said.

Safety updates for Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp

Facebook alerts users to suspicious friend requests by reviewing profiles and providing details that help them decide whether to block or reject the request.

On WhatsApp, scammers may try to trick users into linking their account to another device by asking them to scan a QR code. They may also ask users to visit a website and enter their phone number. WhatsApp alerts users when behavioral signals indicate a suspicious linking request. Alerts show where the request originates and warn that it may be a scam.

Messenger includes advanced scam detection and asks users whether they want to share recent chat messages for an AI scam review. If a potential scam is detected, users receive a notification with recommended actions, including blocking or reporting the account.

Meta is expanding advertiser verification to improve transparency, reduce attempts to misrepresent advertiser identity, and protect users from scams.

To detect and disrupt scams, the company works with industry partners and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

“Through information shared by law enforcement partners, Meta investigators disabled over 150,000 accounts associated with scam center networks and also contributed to 21 arrests made by the Royal Thai Police,” the company said.

Meta also runs awareness campaigns with partners to help people recognize and avoid scams.