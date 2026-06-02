RSA extends passwordless authentication to Linux environments

RSA has expanded its passwordless authentication capabilities to Linux environments, advancing its goal of delivering secure, password-free access for every user in every environment.

Linux is ubiquitous in enterprise infrastructure, powering servers, developer workstations, and critical operational environments across industries from financial services to government. Despite its reach, Linux users have historically been underserved by passwordless solutions, often left to rely on legacy credential-based access while users elsewhere deployed modern passwordless form factors.

The Linux passwordless support from RSA closes that gap, ensuring that the same phishing-resistant, FIDO-based authentication capabilities available across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android can now extend to Linux users without exception.

The announcement reflects a deliberate strategy. Where many vendors deliver passwordless solutions that work in ideal conditions, cloud environments, modern operating systems, or for specific user groups, RSA has built authentication around the harder problem: delivering E2E passwordless solutions for every user, every time, in every environment.

RSA passwordless solutions extend across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments, supporting legacy applications, hardware-dependent workflows, and now Linux environments.

“Passwordless everywhere isn’t a marketing aspiration for RSA—it’s a working architecture,” said Jim Taylor, RSA President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer.

“Until now, most vendors have overlooked critical edge use cases like Linux, consigning critical financial services, government, energy, and high assurance infrastructure sectors to some of the most insecure authentication methods. That ends today. RSA doesn’t deliver passwordless where it’s convenient: we deliver passwordless where it’s needed. Linux users deserve the same phishing-resistant, frictionless authentication experience as every other user in the enterprise, and RSA is delivering exactly that,” Taylor continued.