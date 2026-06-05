In this Help Net Security video, Amit Gautam, CTO at Abluva, explains the security risks that autonomous AI agents bring into enterprise environments.

He opens with a real case: a reconciliation agent at a financial services firm had legitimate access to a customer database. A poison instruction from upstream changed its behavior, and it scanned the entire table, extracting six million records and posting them to a Slack webhook that sent them outside the company. Every step was permitted. That is the core problem.

Gautam walks through three patterns driving this risk, employee co-pilots, sanctioned agentic workflows, and MCP integrations, and explains why agents differ from old service accounts: they are non-deterministic, easy to manipulate, and growing fast. He then lays out four pillars for governing them: discovery, permission scoping, exfiltration controls, and audit trails.

Download: The IT and security field guide to AI adoption