Zeljka Zorz
Zeljka Zorz, Editor-in-Chief, Help Net Security

CISA: Patch actively exploited SolarWinds Serv-U DoS vulnerability (CVE-2026-28318)

A vulnerability (CVE-2026-28318) that can be exploited to crash SolarWinds Serv-U file transfer servers is being leveraged by attackers in the wild, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed on Friday.

Serv-U vulnerability CVE-2026-28318

The agency has ordered US federal civilian agencies to address it by June 19, 2026, either by implementing a patch or implementing mitigations.

About CVE-2026-28318

CVE-2026-28318 is an uncontrolled resource consumption vulnerability that can be triggered by remote, unauthenticated attackers.

The flaw resides in how the Serv-U service handles HTTP POST requests that include the Content-Encoding: deflate header. By sending thusly crafted request, an attacker can force Serv-U to consume an excessive amount of resources, causing the service to crash and creating a denial-of-service condition.

The vulnerability was disclosed by SolarWinds on June 3, after it released Serv-U 15.5.4 Hotfix 1, which fixes it.

“Customers who downloaded and installed Serv-U 15.5.4 should also download and install Serv-U 15.5.4 Hotfix 1,” the company said.

Alternatively, they can use their web application firewall to limit access to the server only to known addresses, and block POST requests containing “content-encoding’, “as this functionality is not required by the service.”

Don’t dismiss this Serv-U DoS bug

A remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2021-35211) affecting SolarWinds Serv-U software has previously been exploited as a zero-day by suspected Chinese attackers for cyber espionage purposes, and later by the Cl0p ransomware outfit.

In 2022, an input validation vulnerability (CVE-2021-35247) was targeted in Log4j-related attacks. Two years ago, the “trivially exploitable” CVE-2024-28995 was also leveraged by attackers.

CISA hasn’t provided details about the in-the-wild exploitation of CVE-2026-28318, and there’s currently no indication of it being exploited by ransomware-wielding gangs.

SolarWinds Serv-U is a self-hosted solution that allows organizations to securely transfer files over a network. It’s often used by organizations working in regulated industries and sectors, such as healthcare, finance, and government, where data sovereignty and audit trails are a requirement.

While vulnerabilities that allow total compromise of Serv-U deployments are preferred by attackers, a DoS bug can be used to disrupt organizations’ operations or to distract enterprise defenders from other covert activity.

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