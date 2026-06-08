ConnectSecure’s Patch 360 gives MSPs control over patch testing and deployment

ConnectSecure has announced the launch of Patch 360, a patch management solution built for managed service providers (MSPs) to reduce deployment risk while accelerating vulnerability remediation.

Patch management has long followed a “deploy-and-hope” model, with teams addressing critical issues only after users are impacted. Patch 360 replaces that approach with a rigorous test-and-trust framework that allows MSPs to validate patches before broad deployment, with visibility from prioritization and pilot testing through rollout and rollback.

“As cyber threats continue to grow, MSPs face increasing pressure to patch faster without disrupting daily operations or impacting customers,” said Srividya Jagannathan, Senior Vice President of Engineering at ConnectSecure. “Patch 360 gives service providers the confidence to move quickly by ensuring patches are tested and approved before ever reaching production.”

Patch 360 provides teams with a unified workflow to manage thousands of endpoints across diverse client environments. It combines consistent validation standards with granular control over how patches are grouped, tested, and promoted without adding day-to-day complexity.

Key capabilities of Patch 360 include:

Pilot-first validation: Routes patches to designated pilot systems first, so MSPs can validate outcomes through manual, automated, or hybrid testing workflows before broader deployment.

Routes patches to designated pilot systems first, so MSPs can validate outcomes through manual, automated, or hybrid testing workflows before broader deployment. Risk-based vulnerability remediation: Prioritizes patches based on real-world threat intelligence, including CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities, critical-severity vulnerabilities, and high Exploit Prediction Scoring System vulnerabilities.

Prioritizes patches based on real-world threat intelligence, including CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities, critical-severity vulnerabilities, and high Exploit Prediction Scoring System vulnerabilities. Controlled rollouts and approval workflows: Supports review periods, designated approvers, and customer-specific deployment policies.

Supports review periods, designated approvers, and customer-specific deployment policies. Application-aware patching: Software can be organized into priority-based groups with customized validation requirements, applying strict manual controls to business-critical applications while maintaining automated patching for lower-risk software.

Software can be organized into priority-based groups with customized validation requirements, applying strict manual controls to business-critical applications while maintaining automated patching for lower-risk software. Complete patch lifecycle visibility: Tracks pilot status, validation results, approvals, rollouts, rollback activity, and audit history in real time.

Tracks pilot status, validation results, approvals, rollouts, rollback activity, and audit history in real time. Integrated rollback and recovery: Enables rapid, targeted rollback actions, helping MSPs minimize downtime and maintain productivity.

Enables rapid, targeted rollback actions, helping MSPs minimize downtime and maintain productivity. PSA and service workflow integration: Integrates patch events with PSA workflows to generate tickets, notifications, and audit records.

“Patch management isn’t just about deploying updates. It’s about giving MSPs a process they can trust,” said Barsha Ghosh, Manager of Patching at ConnectSecure. “Patch 360 puts validation and control at the center of every release.”

Solving the managed services balancing act

For MSPs, patching has always been a tradeoff between speed and stability. Delayed updates increase exposure, while rushed deployments can disrupt customer environments. Patch 360 is designed to reduce that risk with structured validation, approval workflows, and rollback controls. Future enhancements will add AI-powered validation to analyze pilot results, detect anomalies, and guide deployment decisions.

“MSP environments are complex, so patching has to be both flexible and consistent,” said Pradeep Kumar, Technical Lead at ConnectSecure. “Patch 360 gives teams more control over testing and rollout without adding operational overhead.”