Meta claims NSO Group still targets WhatsApp users despite court order

Meta claims it disrupted spear-phishing attempts linked to NSO Group and is asking a US federal court to hold the spyware vendor in contempt for allegedly violating an injunction that bars it from targeting WhatsApp and its users.

“We successfully disrupted NSO-linked social engineering attempts after investigating user reports,” Meta stated. “They tried to trick people into clicking on malicious links to drive them to external websites outside of WhatsApp, similar to previously reported 1-click phishing campaigns linked to NSO.”

Meta noted that it identified and removed test accounts and groups associated with the activity.

WhatsApp shared threat indicators associated with the campaign, saying they can help people determine whether they were targeted by NSO-linked social engineering attempts through text messages, email, WhatsApp messages, or other communication channels.

Few technical details were disclosed about the campaign, including when it occurred, how many users were targeted, whether any compromises were successful, and how the activity was attributed to NSO.

Last year, WhatsApp secured a verdict and permanent injunction against NSO Group. In its latest update, WhatsApp said the newly identified activity violates that court order and has asked the court to hold NSO in contempt.

Meta renewed its criticism of the commercial spyware industry in the announcement.

“No technology is off-limits to surveillance-for-hire firms, whose reported targets range from journalists to government officials, military personnel, and humanitarian organizations,” the company wrote.

“When a malicious company on the US government’s Entity List continues to defy US courts, existing restrictions must remain firmly in place. Easing them would undermine US national security and put American companies and billions of people worldwide who depend on secure communications at risk.”

Meta also announced support for the Spyware Accountability Initiative, which supports organizations involved in spyware investigations, research, and advocacy.