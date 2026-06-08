RidgeBot 7.0 automates Active Directory attack simulations for security validation

Ridge Security has announced the release of RidgeBot 7.0, an update to its automated security validation platform that introduces automated Windows Active Directory penetration testing capabilities. The new version enables organizations to conduct end-to-end domain compromise simulations, helping security teams identify attack paths and prioritize exploitable risks.

RidgeBot 7.0 delivers automated Active Directory penetration testing scenarios that include enumeration, credential extraction, lateral movement, and Domain Admin path validation. All attack activities are mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, providing security teams with actionable visibility into how adversaries could compromise critical enterprise environments.

“Organizations are often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of vulnerabilities being discovered across enterprise environments,” said Lydia Zhang, president, Ridge Security. “Security teams don’t need more alerts, they need certainty. And RidgeBot 7.0 provides deterministic validation that proves whether vulnerabilities are truly exploitable in a specific Active Directory environment, enabling CISOs to focus remediation efforts on the risks that matter most.”

The new release expands RidgeBot’s security validation capabilities across Windows and Linux-based services, networks, websites, applications, IT infrastructure, and IoT environments, further strengthening its position as a comprehensive automated penetration testing platform.

The release comes at a critical time for enterprise defenders. Recent research identified more than 10,000 vulnerabilities in legacy software and open-source applications. This underscores the growing challenge facing security teams. As vulnerability counts continue to climb, organizations must shift toward exploitability-based prioritization models that eliminate false positives and focus on validated attack paths.

RidgeBot 7.0 is designed for mid-to-large enterprises and organizations operating complex Windows-centric infrastructures, including public sector agencies, healthcare providers, financial service institutions, and other heavily regulated industries where Active Directory is critical for daily operations.

By automating realistic attack simulations against Active Directory environments, RidgeBot 7.0 enables security teams to continuously validate security controls, identify privilege escalation opportunities, and proactively reduce organizational risk before attackers can exploit weaknesses.