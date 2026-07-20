More alerts are making your team slower, and an outcome-based SOC fixes that

In this Help Net Security video, Thom Langford, EMEA CTO, Rapid7, explains why piling on more security alerts makes a SOC slower to respond.

Attackers log in with stolen credentials and use trusted tools like PowerShell instead of custom malware. He shares a case where attackers called a help desk, reset a privileged cloud account, and exposed thousands of passwords in three minutes.

Ransomware groups can go from access to payload in under three hours. Langford lays out a fix: detection engineering, smart tuning, and AI that scales human analysts instead of replacing them. He argues for unified visibility across cloud and on-premises systems, and for measuring success by dwell time and containment speed.

He closes with the case for managed detection and response, where human experts act as an extension of your team to revoke sessions, block entry points, and stop threats fast.

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