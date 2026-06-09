Rockwell Automation adds AI-powered security tools to SecureOT Suite

Rockwell Automation has announced the launch of three enhanced offerings within the SecureOT solution suite: OT Cybersecurity Assessment Suite, SecureOT Platform Managed Services and Managed Secure Remote Access (MSRA).

Facing an increasing volume of alerts and limited visibility into operational technology (OT) assets, cybersecurity teams are under pressure to detect and respond quickly. SecureOT’s industrial cybersecurity solution suite enables industrial enterprises to stay proactive and resilient without the need to add infrastructure or specialized staff.

“Understanding the current state of the OT environment is the foundation for defining the future,” said Maria Else, Senior Global Product Manager, Cybersecurity Projects, Rockwell Automation.

“Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to strengthen cybersecurity without slowing production. With SecureOT, we combine clarity, prioritized action plans and managed expertise to help industrial organizations secure what matters while keeping plants running safely and efficiently. We also leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to identify vulnerabilities, automation to maintain efficiency and advanced intelligence to support analysis and understand the latest risks,” Else continued.

OT Cybersecurity Assessment Suite

The OT Cybersecurity Assessment Suite features a structured, modular approach tailored to the unique operational realities of industrial environments at every stage of their security journey. Combining OT-specific data collection with business-ready insights, the cybersecurity assessment delivers a clear path to building resilience.

Built for OT environments by OT professionals, the assessment offerings leverage new proprietary AI and machine learning models to help streamline analysis and standardize evaluation to deliver results and actions in an efficient manner.

SecureOT Platform Managed Services

SecureOT Platform is Rockwell Automation’s risk and vulnerability management solution. Rockwell is now layering its deep industry knowledge on top of the platform to deliver SecureOT Platform Managed Services focused on continuous, professionally managed risk prioritization.

The latest update brings managed platform updates, providing the latest features and capabilities, management of the ongoing asset discovery and inventory, and drives programmatic discussions through technical account managers with the customer so security teams can quickly address cybersecurity exposure while minimizing downtime.

Managed Secure Remote Access (MSRA) and beyond

Rockwell’s new MSRA service connects OT assets, helping to reduce risks, improve efficiency and simplify operations in a vendor-neutral, Rockwell-managed and identity-driven environment. The cloud-routed remote access layer supports OT assets and enables customers to get up and running quickly with turnkey deployment, identity security and reduced workload for internal teams. MSRA enables faster troubleshooting and safer collaboration with vendors, delivered as a scalable service that adapts to each facility.

This latest update also introduces Rockwell’s refreshed OT Cybersecurity Policy & Procedures offering. Built by Rockwell’s OT Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) professionals and aligned with international standards, frameworks and best practices, the service provides a comprehensive set of documents to guide and strengthen security programs across the OT environment.