Rubrik launches Autonomous Business Recovery to rebuild cloud applications after cyberattacks

Rubrik has unveiled Autonomous Business Recovery (ABR) for Cloud Applications, the agentic cyber resilience solution that recovers cloud applications from data to network, identity and configurations. The end result is a rebuild of an organization’s Minimum Viable Business (MVB) at machine speed.

At a time when powerful AI models collapse the window between vulnerability discovery and exploitation from months to seconds, the imperative to plan in advance for cyber resilience has never been greater.

ABR for Cloud Applications, powered by Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery Engine, is the solution that does the recovery work during peacetime. The solution discovers applications and their dependencies, validates clean points, and pre-builds recovery plans. When an attack hits, recovery is already in motion.

“Recovering data isn’t recovering a business. If the application isn’t running, the restore fails,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik.

“A modern cloud application is a stack of code, configs, secrets, identities, and dependencies, and machine speed attacks have made the old all-or-nothing recovery untenable. Autonomous Business Recovery for Cloud Applications brings the minimum viable business back first, in the right order, from a pre-validated clean point. That’s how a cyber incident stays a disruption instead of an extinction event,” Gupta continued.

According to Rubrik Zero Labs, 88% of leaders expressed concern about meeting current recovery time objectives (RTOs) as agentic threats increase. After a cyber incident occurs, legacy backup tools only restore individual resources rather than the complex dependencies that make up a modern application.

Built with Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery Engine as the foundation, ABR for Cloud Applications automatically discovers the full application stack, provides immutable protection, and orchestrates a sequenced rebuild from a pre-validated clean point. An organization’s MVB is completely restored during a cyber incident, which includes access to their compute, data, networking, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and configurations. Organizations can configure and validate full recovery during peace time, so they can instantaneously kick off recovery when an attack happens.

ABR for Cloud Applications delivers three primary breakthroughs:

Map your stack automatically: ABR for Cloud Applications provides a graphical dependency map that maintains a continuously updated inventory of every resource in your stack. As environments drift and new resources are added, teams always have an accurate, up-to-date picture of what they are working with.

ABR for Cloud Applications provides a graphical dependency map that maintains a continuously updated inventory of every resource in your stack. As environments drift and new resources are added, teams always have an accurate, up-to-date picture of what they are working with. Protect everything in one place: ABR lets teams define and apply backup policies across the entire application stack in a single, unified interface, covering infrastructure and data together. Every resource stays covered under consistent policies, with no gaps left to surface during an incident.

ABR lets teams define and apply backup policies across the entire application stack in a single, unified interface, covering infrastructure and data together. Every resource stays covered under consistent policies, with no gaps left to surface during an incident. Automatic recovery: ABR orchestrates restoration in the correct order, starting from a clean point validated by Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery Engin. Network layers recover first, followed by compute, and then data, without the need for manual scripting or intervention.

Cloud Application Infrastructure Recovery (CAIRS)

Gartner predicts that by 2030, 35% of organizations will utilize CAIRS solutions to complement infrastructure as code (IaC) disaster recovery orchestration, up from less than 5% in 2026. (Top Trends in Backup and Data Protection for 2026, Michael Hoeck, March 12, 2026). As a CAIRS, Autonomous Business Recovery for Cloud Applications provides a comprehensive, preemptive solution to recover the entire application environment.