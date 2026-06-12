Comcast Business SecurityEdge Preferred strengthens security for small businesses

Comcast Business announced SecurityEdge Preferred, its most advanced network-native cybersecurity solution for small businesses.

Because SecurityEdge Preferred is built directly into the Comcast Business network, security can be activated in minutes without deploying additional hardware, managing multiple vendors, or maintaining complex security tools.

Rather than adding another layer on top of existing infrastructure, it lives inside the connectivity small businesses already rely on – intercepting threats at the network edge, the moment traffic enters or exits. It is an architectural advantage that network-native security can deliver, and other products cannot.

The numbers tell a consistent story. Comcast Business’s own 2025 Cybersecurity Threat Report – drawn from 34.6 billion security events across its network – found the threat environment facing small businesses at its most active and most costly on record.

Outside research confirms it: according to Cisco, 43 percent of all cyberattacks now target small businesses, and the Identity Theft Resource Center’s 2024 Consumer and Business Impact Report found that financial losses from breaches have doubled in two years, with damages increasingly topping $500,000.

Yet most small businesses have no dedicated security staff, no interest in complex deployments, and no path to the enterprise-grade tools that larger organizations take for granted. SecurityEdge Preferred was designed to change that.

“Security shouldn’t require an IT department to work,” said Christian Nascimento, SVP, Connectivity and Digital Customer Solutions, Comcast Business. “SecurityEdge Preferred is part of our broader commitment to simplifying how small businesses access and manage critical technology, bringing connectivity and cybersecurity together in an integrated experience they can depend on.”

Simple to activate. Powerful by design.

SecurityEdge Preferred monitors both incoming and outgoing traffic in real time, blocking malware, ransomware, phishing attempts, and botnets before they reach connected devices. AI-powered threat intelligence continuously identifies and adapts to emerging attack patterns.

Advanced filtering blocks malicious IP addresses and restricts traffic from high-risk geographic regions. Application-level controls prevent unauthorized software from accessing the network. A live dashboard gives business owners real-time visibility into activity and threats, with customizable alerts.

The scale of the threat environment small businesses face is not hypothetical. In May 2026, for example, SecurityEdge Preferred blocked threats targeting small businesses at an average rate of more than 230 per second – malware, phishing attempts, botnet communications, and malicious traffic, intercepted at the network edge before reaching connected devices.

Activation takes minutes. No additional hardware is required beyond a Comcast Business Internet router, and no IT expertise is needed to get started or manage the solution on an ongoing basis.

SecurityEdge Preferred is $40 per month for Comcast Business Internet customers with speeds below 1 Gbps, and $60 per month for Gig+ customers – with no per-seat licenses or annual subscription fees required. It is also available through Comcast Business’s Total Solutions Advantage plans and “Buy More, Save More” program, through which customers can save up to $30 per month when bundling eligible solutions.

“Our network is what makes this different,” Nascimento continued. “Security that’s embedded in the infrastructure – rather than layered on top of it – means we can stop threats closer to where they originate, at a scale most small businesses could never achieve on their own. That’s what we built this solution to do.”

SecurityEdge Preferred is available now to eligible small businesses across Comcast Business’s national footprint.