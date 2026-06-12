ZeroFox releases AI Analytics to bring answers directly to security teams

ZeroFox launched ZeroFox AI Analytics, a new platform capability that gives security teams real-time visibility into the signals, patterns, and trends shaping their external threat landscape.

ZeroFox AI Analytics gives security teams the ability to move beyond static reports and query their data in real time. Rather than waiting on manual exports or scheduled summaries, teams can immediately surface what is driving a spike in alerts, identify emerging patterns across their threat landscape, and understand where to focus.

AI Analytics replaces the time-consuming workflow of spreadsheet exports and stale summaries with an interactive analytics experience built directly into the ZeroFox platform.

“Security programs generate enormous amounts of data, but data without context doesn’t push the needle,” said Russ Bentley, EVP of Product, ZeroFox. “We built AI Analytics so that every stakeholder, from the SOC analyst managing a triage queue to the CISO preparing a board presentation, can independently validate the impact of their program and take action on what they find.”

ZeroFox AI Analytics provides customers with:

Scout AI Assistant : Accelerate investigations with plain-language querying. Rather than wrestling with complex filters, teams can ask Scout AI plain-English questions about their data and receive instant charts and insights.

: Accelerate investigations with plain-language querying. Rather than wrestling with complex filters, teams can ask Scout AI plain-English questions about their data and receive instant charts and insights. From signal to insight : ZeroFox AI Analytics connects the dots across alert data to surface the underlying trends and patterns that drive smarter decisions.

: ZeroFox AI Analytics connects the dots across alert data to surface the underlying trends and patterns that drive smarter decisions. Automated executive reporting: Schedule recurring deliveries of personalized, professional PDF and CSV reports directly to team or leadership inboxes, no manual preparation required.

ZeroFox AI Analytics includes interactive dashboards that let teams drill into alert trends, disruption outcomes, and platform health to see underlying data and act immediately. The Scout AI Assistant surfaces instant charts and insights, while data explorer workbooks provide an Excel-like environment for building custom reports directly in the browser.

Enterprise sharing tools give every user in an organization access to a single source of truth, and custom branding capabilities automatically format dashboards and PDFs to corporate standards.

ZeroFox AI Analytics is available now.