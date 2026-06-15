Red Sift, GMO GlobalSign partnership simplifies email authentication and BIMI adoption

Red Sift has announced a partnership with GMO GlobalSign to provide organizations with a direct path from email authentication to verified brand visibility in the inbox. Red Sift OnDMARC is now available through GMO GlobalSign, enabling secure outbound email protection and the activation of Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) through a GMO GlobalSign Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) or Common Mark Certificate (CMC), all through a single trusted provider.

Until now, organizations buying a VMC or CMC from GMO GlobalSign had to source DMARC tooling separately. That meant coordinating across vendors, adding admin overhead to already-stretched security teams, and leaving gaps between purchasing a certificate and being ready to use it.

With OnDMARC available directly through GMO GlobalSign, that friction disappears. Customers get a single path to DMARC enforcement, VMC setup, and BIMI activation, plus fully simplified DNS record hosting through Red Sift’s Dynamic Services. The typical timeline from start to live BIMI is weeks, not months.

“BIMI is one of the rare initiatives where security and marketing goals genuinely align. Getting to DMARC enforcement is the hard part, and it’s exactly what OnDMARC is built for. Once you’re there, a verified logo with a VMC, or getting your logo without a verified mark through a CMC is a natural next step. This partnership with GMO GlobalSign removes the last coordination headache standing between organizations and that outcome,” said Rahul Powar, CEO at Red Sift.

“Following the launch of our new VMC offering last year, we identified further opportunity to expand our products and services by adding DMARC tools to our suite of offerings. The partnership with Red Sift brings this to fruition,” said Frank Romito, North American Partnerships Vice President, GMO GlobalSign.

“The combination of a GMO GlobalSign VMC or a CMC with Red Sift’s OnDMARC offering provides businesses with a powerful tool that enables secure outbound protection while activating BIMI,” Romito continued.

The partnership between Red Sift and GMO GlobalSign is available to customers outside of Japan, primarily in Europe and the Americas.

BIMI displays a verified brand logo next to messages in recipients’ inboxes, replacing generic initials or blank avatars. It turns every legitimate email into a brand impression. Not only do organizations with BIMI see a 39% increase in email open rates, a VMC adds a blue verification tick on top of the logo, confirming the domain has been authenticated and the logo is a registered trademark.

But to qualify for a VMC, you need DMARC at the enforcement level, either p=quarantine or p=reject. That’s where most organizations stall. Fortunately, through Red Sift OnDMARC, customers can benefit from reaching enforcement in as little as 6-8 weeks.

For GMO GlobalSign customers ready to take advantage of this partnership, the fastest way to check readiness is Red Sift’s free BIMI checker. In a few seconds, you’ll get a full breakdown of your email authentication setup, DMARC policy level, and where you stand on BIMI.