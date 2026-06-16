AppViewX extends machine identity security to AI agents and post-quantum environments

AppViewX has announced Agent Identity Security, a new product within the AppViewX platform that discovers, governs, secures, and monitors AI agents across the entire enterprise.

Agent Identity Security extends AppViewX’s platform, built on a decade of machine identity and PKI expertise, into AI agent security, giving CISOs and their teams a single control plane for every machine and agent identity in their environment.

The converging threats: Agentic AI and quantum computing

Two megatrends are colliding inside the enterprise simultaneously right now. AI agents are proliferating at unprecedented speed, acting autonomously on sensitive systems and data with broad access and minimal supervision. This creates a new and urgent attack surface: ungoverned agent identities that act without human oversight, improperly use privileged access, and violate compliance policies, which expose organizations to security and compliance risks.

At the same time, the quantum computing threat to today’s cryptographic security approaches is forcing every enterprise to rethink how they establish digital trust. The technologies and techniques most organizations rely on today were built for a human-centric world before AI agents emerged. They were not designed for the authentication and authorization demands that machines and agents create, and especially not for a post-quantum environment.

Post-quantum-ready PKI and certificate lifecycle management are critical pieces of the answer, but the scale and complexity of what enterprises now face require a different solution.

“AI agents have become the largest workforce most enterprises never hired, operating autonomously across sensitive infrastructure with broad access and minimal oversight,” said Archit Lohokare, CEO of AppViewX.

“This new class of identity will lead to incredible innovation if governed appropriately for the post-quantum era. Agent Identity Security gives enterprises the visibility, governance, and threat detection to deploy AI agents at scale, without trading speed for security,” Lohokare added.

Introducing Agent Identity Security: Built for the agentic enterprise

Agent Identity Security is built on AppViewX’s established machine identity and PKI foundation, empowering users with AI-native capabilities purpose-built for the unique challenges of autonomous AI agents such as managing an AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM), governing MCP tools, and securing non-deterministic behavior:

Agent inventory and risk insights: Connect to every agentic platform to continuously discover all agents, their LLMs, MCP tools, credentials, and configured identities. Eliminate shadow AI blind spots with a unified view of every agent in your environment, and a centralized AIBOM your security team can act on.

Connect to every agentic platform to continuously discover all agents, their LLMs, MCP tools, credentials, and configured identities. Eliminate shadow AI blind spots with a unified view of every agent in your environment, and a centralized AIBOM your security team can act on. Policy-based agent identity governance: Enforce organizational and regulatory policies across your entire AI agent estate, including NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, SOC 2, and SEC Cyber Disclosure. Continuously assess agent posture, detect configuration drift, and generate audit-ready compliance evidence for boards, regulations, and cyber insurance carriers.

Enforce organizational and regulatory policies across your entire AI agent estate, including NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, SOC 2, and SEC Cyber Disclosure. Continuously assess agent posture, detect configuration drift, and generate audit-ready compliance evidence for boards, regulations, and cyber insurance carriers. Adaptive agent access: Apply fine-grained, task-based access policies that restrict agents to only the tools and data required for their specific function. Least-privilege controls are enforced at the agent identity level to prevent over-permissioning to prevent breaches and ensure each agent can only access what its specific task requires. Integrates with existing PAM and IAM tooling for consistent enforcement.

Apply fine-grained, task-based access policies that restrict agents to only the tools and data required for their specific function. Least-privilege controls are enforced at the agent identity level to prevent over-permissioning to prevent breaches and ensure each agent can only access what its specific task requires. Integrates with existing PAM and IAM tooling for consistent enforcement. Threat detection: Identify and respond to AI-based identity threats and anomalous agent behaviors in real time. Guardian Agent, the solution’s AI security companion, delivers context-aware intelligence and guided remediation, managing risk from initial detection through complete resolution. It’s tailored to the user’s role and environment.

The AppViewX Advantage: One Solution, Complete Coverage

AppViewX brings a deep foundation in certificate lifecycle management and PKI, with an established customer base already operating at machine identity scale. Agent Identity Security extends that foundation into AI agent governance, combining discovery, risk, posture, access control, and real-time threat detection with an AI-native architecture. Together, they form the only identity security platform built for the AI and quantum era.

“Enterprises are deploying AI agents faster than they can govern them, and that identity security gap creates considerable business risk,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst, Omdia.

“AppViewX is taking the right architectural approach with Agent Identity Security. Grounding agent governance in a native PKI foundation gives enterprises the cryptographic depth needed to tackle both the AI and the quantum computing challenge in one motion, rather than bolting on solutions after the fact,” Thiemann continued.

“AI agents are a new identity group, and their rapid proliferation creates new risks for the enterprise. To reduce risk, we must monitor, audit, and control their privileged access to sensitive data and systems. We must ensure their lifecycle is automated and governed,” said John Barrow, CISO, JB Poindexter & Co.

“I’ve been collaborating with the AppViewX team, and their innovative Agent Identity Security solution is the right response for reducing the risk of agents in the enterprise,” Barrow concluded.