What the identity attack surface looks like when trust becomes the target

In this Help Net Security video, Joel Moses, VP, Strategic Engineering at F5, explains how attackers use identity instead of breaking through it.

He walks through MFA fatigue, session token theft, and consent given to malicious applications, using the 2022 Uber breach as an example. He also covers how cloud and on-premises trust relationships give attackers a path between environments. Moses suggests number matching, FIDO2 keys, periodic reviews of third party application access, and watching for identity setting changes.

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