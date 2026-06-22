23 ClawHub plugins squatting official scopes expose AI registry security gaps

Plugin registries for AI agents use npm-style scopes like @openclaw/ and @clawhub/ to signal who published a package. But on ClawHub, a registry whose plugins run with Claude, OpenClaw, and other agents, those official scopes weren’t reserved to their owners for every package already published.

In this Help Net Security video, Ax Sharma, Head of Research at Manifold Security, breaks down how 23 code-executing plugins ended up under ClawHub’s official @openclaw and @clawhub scopes while owned by unrelated accounts, why an official-looking scope is a supply chain risk even when the code isn’t malicious, and what the registry changed after the disclosure. He also looks at the wider pattern: as new AI tools, assets, and registries appear, security gaps appear right alongside them.

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