Hack The Box adds crisis simulations and SOC training to strengthen cyber readiness

Hack The Box (HTB) has announced new capabilities to help security leaders gain greater visibility into skills, performance and operational readiness. As AI transforms cyberattacks and cybersecurity operations, HTB is expanding its cyber readiness platform to help organizations identify gaps, evaluate team performance and strengthen organizational resilience.

By combining hands-on Security Operations Center (SOC) training, crisis simulations, AI-augmented learning assistance and workforce intelligence capabilities in one platform, HTB enables organizations to develop and validate readiness across analysts, teams and security operations functions.

Since the acquisition of Let’s Defend, HTB has expanded its offensive, defensive and purple-team training capabilities to help organizations improve collaboration across security teams while strengthening incident response and crisis preparedness.

Research reflects an industry shift toward collaborative, cross-functional security models that integrate offensive, defensive and AI capabilities closer together. According to the HTB Cybersecurity Workforce Intelligence Report released in May, organizations are increasingly moving beyond traditional red-versus-blue silos as AI changes cybersecurity roles and accelerates demand for advanced skills, forcing CISOs to rethink workforce planning.

“Cybersecurity teams can no longer afford to think in silos,” said Dawn-Marie Vaughan, Global Offering Lead – Cybersecurity at DXC. “The most effective professionals are the ones with skills that span the spectrum: those who understand how attackers think, how systems are built, and how defenses need to respond. It is no longer enough to understand only one side of the problem. The ability to attack in order to defend will define stronger, more resilient security teams going forward.”

HTB’s investment in defensive security includes integrating Let’s Defend and introducing SOC Range, a realistic training environment where analysts can gain experience and validate performance before responding to live incidents. HTB Academy now offers more than 230 defensive security courses and has expanded its blue-team offerings, growing its defensive security curriculum more than sixfold and doubling role-based coverage to include Threat Hunter, SOC Manager, Incident Responder and Information Security Specialist.

The blue-team lab library has also grown nearly 70%. SOC Range extends these capabilities, featuring more than 250 alerts for analysts to triage and investigate across a variety of SOC roles and scenarios.

“As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, CISOs face pressure to ensure their teams are ready to respond to complex risks,” said Haris Pylarinos, CEO of Hack The Box. “The nature of security work is changing quickly, and teams are being asked to do more than ever before. Security leaders need a clear view of the cyber capabilities their organization requires, how those requirements map to existing in-house skills, and where the most critical gaps remain. Our new capabilities enable CISOs to build a strategic cyber readiness plan across teams, roles and response functions, giving leaders greater confidence in their ability to prevent, detect and respond to attacks.”

New capabilities include:

SOC Range – Enables organizations to build and assess analyst readiness through realistic SOC investigations, response workflows and security operations scenarios. Combined with HTB’s Threat Range exercises, these capabilities create a progression from individual skill-building to team-based SOC readiness.

Enables organizations to build and assess analyst readiness through realistic SOC investigations, response workflows and security operations scenarios. Combined with HTB’s Threat Range exercises, these capabilities create a progression from individual skill-building to team-based SOC readiness. Crisis Control – Delivers crisis simulations that combine technical investigations with executive decision-making exercises, helping organizations identify gaps and validate response capabilities before a real-world incident.

Delivers crisis simulations that combine technical investigations with executive decision-making exercises, helping organizations identify gaps and validate response capabilities before a real-world incident. HTB Coach – AI-augmented learning assistance for real-time guidance, explanations and knowledge reinforcement to accelerate cybersecurity skill development.

AI-augmented learning assistance for real-time guidance, explanations and knowledge reinforcement to accelerate cybersecurity skill development. Enterprise Workforce Development and Curriculum Management – Provides organizations with greater flexibility to deliver structured or self-directed learning while tracking progress, skills development and readiness across teams.

HTB will further expand its blue-team portfolio with a new Detection Engineering learning path launching this month and a corresponding certification planned for Q3, helping organizations build and validate expertise in one of cybersecurity’s fastest-growing disciplines.

In addition to introducing significant product capabilities, HTB achieved Department of Defense Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) 8140 approval of its HTB Defense Operations Analyst (HTB DOA) certificate program for multiple cyber defense work roles. The company also added its Certified Offensive AI Expert (HTB COAE) to Synack’s SRT Pathways program, bringing the number of HTB certifications recognized by Synack to four.