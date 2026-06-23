New N-able feature gives IT teams visibility into AI usage across endpoints and networks

N-able has announced the availability of Shadow AI Visibility across its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions, N‑central and N‑sight, and its Security Operations platform, Adlumin. The new capability helps organizations identify, classify, and monitor AI tool usage across managed environments, providing IT and security teams with the visibility needed to address a rapidly growing operational and security blind spot.

As AI adoption accelerates, employees are increasingly using AI-powered applications, browser extensions, developer tools, APIs, and SaaS platforms outside traditional governance processes. “A Gartner® survey of 302 cybersecurity leaders in March – May 2025 revealed that 69% of organizations suspect or have evidence that employees are using prohibited public GenAI.” This “shadow AI” activity can introduce security, compliance, and operational challenges when organizations lack visibility into which tools are being used, by whom, and where.

Shadow AI Visibility extends N-able’s AI-powered cybersecurity solutions by helping customers identify AI usage across endpoints and network activity without requiring additional agents, tools, or management consoles. Available through N-central, N-sight, and Adlumin, the capability enables organizations to build a clearer inventory of AI tools in use and take a more informed approach to AI governance.

“Organizations are embracing AI at an unprecedented pace, but many IT and security teams are struggling to answer a basic question: what AI tools are actually being used across their environment?” said Nicole Reineke, Chief AI Officer, N-able. “Shadow AI Visibility helps close that gap by providing actionable transparency into AI usage across endpoints and networks. Before organizations can govern AI, they need to understand where it’s being used. This capability gives customers the foundation they need to make informed decisions around security, compliance, and responsible AI adoption.”

Shadow AI Visibility delivers:

Visibility across endpoints and networks to identify AI applications, browser extensions, developer tools, command-line interfaces, and AI-related network activity.

to identify AI applications, browser extensions, developer tools, command-line interfaces, and AI-related network activity. Classification and governance insights that organize detected AI tools by category, vendor, model family, and approval status.

that organize detected AI tools by category, vendor, model family, and approval status. Identity and device attribution that helps teams understand which users, devices, and processes are interacting with AI services.

that helps teams understand which users, devices, and processes are interacting with AI services. Integrated workflows within N-central, N-sight, and Adlumin, enabling customers to view, query, report on, and act on AI usage data through the platforms they already use.

For managed service providers (MSPs), the capability also creates opportunities to support customers with AI governance initiatives, including usage assessments, risk reviews, compliance reporting, and policy recommendations.

“AI is opening up real opportunities for our business and our clients, but it also requires us to take a more thoughtful approach to oversight and risk,” said Aaron Betts, President & CEO, Intelesys. “With Shadow AI Visibility, we can better understand how AI is showing up across not only our environment but our clients as well, and use that insight to guide smarter decisions around security, compliance, and responsible use.”

By helping customers establish an inventory of AI tools and usage patterns, Shadow AI Visibility provides a starting point for developing AI governance strategies without adding operational complexity.