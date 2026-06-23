Omada Identity Sovereign targets Europe’s growing digital sovereignty demands

Omada has introduced Omada Identity Sovereign, a new solution that enables organizations to take direct control over where and how their identity governance is deployed. The solution addresses the digital sovereignty requirements, including data, operational, and jurisdictional control, that regulated organizations cannot meet with standard cloud deployments.

Digital sovereignty is moving from preference to procurement priority across Europe’s regulated industries. New European regulations such as DORA, NIS2, and the proposed Cloud and AI Development Act are making jurisdictional control a compliance requirement, not a choice. At the same time, the reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act, allowing U.S. authorities to compel access to data held by American technology providers, is forcing European organizations to consider not just where their data is stored but who ultimately controls it.

Standard cloud deployments, including cloud offerings from non-European providers marketed as sovereign, cannot resolve this exposure. The data residency offered by such providers does not ensure control of who operates the infrastructure it runs on and which legal jurisdiction ultimately governs access to the data. For regulated organizations, that distinction is the difference between meeting their regulatory obligations and remaining exposed.

This is a structural problem, and one that only a truly European IGA vendor can resolve. As the leading European IGA vendor, with deep experience serving regulated organizations, Omada is uniquely positioned to help customers address the growing requirements around digital sovereignty in a way that U.S. vendors cannot.

Omada Identity Sovereign extends Omada’s current portfolio with a fully containerized solution that customers can deploy and operate on the infrastructure of their own choosing, free from dependency on any specific cloud provider, enabling organizations to:

Deploy on any infrastructure they choose, including their own datacenters, sovereign cloud providers or partner-hosted environments

Receive feature parity with Omada Identity Cloud, including AI-powered capabilities, regardless of how or where it is deployed

Retain full control over their data through customer-controlled encryption

Benefit from EU-based development and support

These capabilities help regulated European organizations meet SEAL-3, the strictest level of digital sovereignty, for their identity governance, by keeping the entities in the legal, operational and infrastructure chain within European control.

With Omada Identity Sovereign, the Omada portfolio covers the full range of deployment models, from multi-tenant SaaS to fully sovereign deployments on customer-controlled infrastructure. The solution is currently in development and targeted for availability in early 2027. Organizations evaluating sovereign deployment options for identity governance can reach out to their Omada account team to discuss their requirements, or visit omadaidentity.com to learn more.

“The organizations we work with in financial services, critical infrastructure and the public sector are under real and growing pressure to demonstrate control over their most sensitive systems. Identity governance sits at the center of that, knowing who has access to what and who approved it, and being able to prove it when it matters. But today the questions go further,” said Jakob H. Kraglund, CEO, Omada.

“Organizations need to know that the platform governing that access is itself under their control. Not just where their data sits but who can reach it, under what law and on whose terms. Omada Identity Sovereign addresses exactly that. It allows customers to deploy and operate identity governance on infrastructure of their choosing – without having to compromise on the functionality, including AI-powered capabilities, a modern cloud solution delivers,” Kraglund concluded.