Brinqa BYOAI lets organizations use any AI platform with trusted risk data

Brinqa BYOAI (Bring Your Own AI), a capability that enables organizations to connect any AI agent, large language model (LLM), or automation platform to Brinqa’s exposure intelligence layer.

As enterprises adopt AI, they need to ensure that AI systems use accurate, up-to-date risk data. BYOAI connects existing AI tools to a common source of exposure intelligence, providing a consistent foundation for analysis and decision-making.

For enterprises, the difference between AI that delivers meaningful business outcomes and AI that creates noise comes down to the quality, context, and trustworthiness of the intelligence behind every decision, not the model you’re using.

Organizations are increasingly deploying AI across security operations, vulnerability management, cloud security, governance, risk management, engineering, and executive reporting. While each team may have different goals, they all depend on accurate and trusted information. Without a common intelligence layer, AI systems often operate on fragmented data, creating inconsistent priorities, slower coordination, and reduced confidence in outcomes.

BYOAI changes that dynamic by democratizing access to Brinqa’s curated exposure intelligence. Teams can use the AI tools, agents, and platforms that best fit their needs while operating from the same trusted source of truth. This creates consistency across teams, improves decision quality, accelerates collaboration, and helps organizations respond to risk with greater speed and confidence.

“AI is rapidly becoming the interface through which teams make decisions and take action,” said Dan Pagel, CEO at Brinqa. “Organizations today have no shortage of AI options. What determines whether those systems create real value is the quality of the intelligence they run on. BYOAI allows organizations to use the models and platforms that work best for them while grounding every decision in a curated, correlated view of their exposure landscape. That’s how AI creates real business value.”

BYOAI works because of Brinqa’s CyberRisk Graph, which normalizes, enriches, and correlates exposure intelligence across infrastructure, cloud, identity, application security, and business systems. Through the Brinqa Query Language (BQL) API and Model Context Protocol (MCP), organizations can securely provide trusted exposure intelligence to AI agents, copilots, automation platforms, and reasoning models while maintaining governance, access controls, and auditability.

Brinqa believes the future of enterprise AI is an ecosystem of specialized AI systems, each built to solve a different problem, working from a common intelligence layer. Brinqa will continue to deliver AI powered capabilities for key exposure management functions, while BYOAI ensures customers can leverage the AI platforms of their choice on top of the same trusted exposure intelligence foundation. This includes Brinqa’s own AI agents, built to power confident, continuous exposure management, though customers are equally free to bring their own.

“Most vendors want customers to adopt their AI,” said Brad Hibbert, Chief Strategy Officer at Brinqa. “We believe customers should have the freedom to use the AI that works best for their business. Our role is to provide the trusted exposure intelligence that powers better decisions across every team, every workflow, and every AI platform. Organizations that pair flexibility in AI with discipline in the intelligence those systems run on will always have an advantage.”

As organizations scale AI adoption, consistent, high-fidelity exposure intelligence becomes the critical foundation for better decision making, stronger coordination, and greater business resilience. BYOAI gives enterprises the flexibility to choose any AI while ensuring every system operates from the same source of truth.