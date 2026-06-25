BlackLine enhances Agentic Financial Operations Platform with CFO-focused AI oversight tools

BlackLine has announced new governance and observability capabilities within its Agentic Financial Operations Platform, further advancing the trust infrastructure finance organizations need to deploy, govern, and scale AI across the Office of the CFO.

As finance teams transition from deploying a handful of AI agents to managing potentially hundreds of thousands across BlackLine, partner, customer-developed, and third-party applications, the challenge shifts from automation to governance and control.

The Finance Control Console provides a centralized layer and command center designed for safeguarding and monitoring agentic activities at scale, enforcing policies, managing risk, and maintaining accountability across this increasingly complex ecosystem. To meet the non-negotiable compliance and reporting demands of the Office of the CFO, the Console delivers the deep transparency and auditability that finance teams require.

The mandate for AI integrity

As AI adoption accelerates, finance leaders face a clear mandate: unlock the productivity of AI without compromising financial integrity. Every AI-driven action affecting the financial record must be traceable, explainable, and compliant with established controls. To safely integrate AI into core operations, CFOs must solve for deep operational context, continuous governance, and auditor trust.

By providing the governance, accountability, and transparency required to put AI to work safely, BlackLine’s expanded Agentic Financial Operations Platform enables organizations to accelerate AI adoption with confidence while maintaining control over every action and outcome.

“We believe the next era of finance will be powered by AI, but governed by finance,” said Owen Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of BlackLine.

“CFOs cannot and will not delegate their financial accountability to ungoverned, black-box AI models. Organizations that successfully scale AI will be those that combine intelligent automation with uncompromised accountability and control. By establishing this trust infrastructure, BlackLine is delivering the independent control layer that enables finance teams to safely put AI to work, govern every action, and maintain confidence in every outcome.”

The foundation for trusted agentic financial operations

The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Studio360 and Verity AI, provides the operational foundation required to safely deploy and govern AI across the Office of the CFO. The platform is built on two foundational layers:

System-agnostic data layer – Connects structured and unstructured financial data, workflows, policies, controls, and operational context across enterprise systems. By combining financial intelligence with business context, the platform provides the foundation AI needs to operate accurately within complex finance environments.

Connects structured and unstructured financial data, workflows, policies, controls, and operational context across enterprise systems. By combining financial intelligence with business context, the platform provides the foundation AI needs to operate accurately within complex finance environments. Financial operating system – Orchestrates financial workflows, AI agents, and composable services within finance-defined controls, policies, and governance frameworks. This enables organizations to automate increasingly complex financial processes while operating within the deterministic guardrails established by finance leadership.

These capabilities provide the operational foundation required to safely deploy AI across the Office of the CFO.

Finance Control Console: The command center for finance-led AI

At the center of BlackLine’s expanded platform is the Finance Control Console, providing finance leaders with the visibility, governance, and oversight required to manage AI-powered financial operations at scale.

To support rigorous compliance, audit, and governance requirements, the solution provides:

Real-time visibility into AI-driven financial operations

Centralized governance and policy management

End-to-end audit trails of automated actions

Explainable decision records that support compliance and audit requirements

Human-in-the-loop risk monitoring and exception management

Oversight of BlackLine-native, partner, customer-developed, and third-party AI agents

Built on open standards, the interoperable Finance Control Console enables organizations to govern AI activity consistently across their finance technology ecosystem. For CFOs, the Finance Control Console serves as a centralized command center for governing AI-powered financial operations. By enforcing policies and maintaining audit-ready records, the solution accelerates AI adoption while preserving the accountability required to protect the integrity of the financial record.

“The challenge facing CFOs is no longer whether AI can perform financial work. It’s whether AI can be trusted to perform financial work within the governance standards finance requires,” said Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine.

“Built on 25 years of financial process expertise and trusted by more than 4,300 customers worldwide, BlackLine combines AI, automation, embedded controls, and governance in a purpose-built platform for the Office of the CFO. This enables finance organizations to move faster without sacrificing trust, compliance, or accountability.”