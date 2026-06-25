Entrust uses biometrics to verify users during high-risk transactions

Entrust has introduced a new approach to preventing account takeover. As attackers increasingly target high-risk moments like account recovery, device changes, and large transactions, organizations need to modernize authentication from verifying access to verifying the real human behind the transaction.

The Entrust Biometric Authentication solution brings identity-centric assurance to these critical interactions, helping organizations reduce fraud while delivering fast, easy end-user experiences.

“Too many organizations are treating authentication as a login problem, but attackers have already moved beyond access,” said Mike Baxter, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Entrust. “Preventing account takeover in the age of AI requires confirming the person behind every interaction. Entrust helps organizations apply the right level of assurance at the right moments while delivering secure, low-friction experiences.”

The need is urgent, with AI-driven attacks contributing to dramatic increases in fraud and cybercrime. Global businesses lost an average of 7.7% of annual revenue to fraud with account takeover responsible for nearly one-third of those losses. At the same time, one in five biometric fraud attempts now involve AI-generated deepfakes.

The Entrust Biometric Authentication solution meets this challenge with identity assurance that combines biometric identity verification with adaptive risk-based authentication. This provides a crucial check against presentation, injection, and deepfake attacks by requiring identity assurance at key moments like onboarding, account recovery, device changes, and large transactions.

A unified approach to identity assurance

Unlike fragmented point solutions that address onboarding, authentication, and fraud prevention separately, the Entrust Biometric Authentication solution takes the verified identity that is established at enrollment and extends it across every access point and interaction. By anchoring a biometric check to that trusted identity, organizations can make consistent, high confidence authentication decisions.

The solution helps organizations:

Apply the right level of identity assurance based on risk to fight account takeover attacks.

Reduce unnecessary account lockouts from password and one-time passcode failures.

Enhance protection against presentation, injection, and deepfake attacks.

Minimize manual reviews and support calls through secure self-service authentication.

Deliver consistent, auditable identity assurance across the user lifecycle.

Improve the user experience with fast, intuitive biometric experiences.

The Entrust Biometric Authentication solution uses three authentication methods, each designed for different levels of risk: