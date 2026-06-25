Flare unveils new CTI capabilities and Okta support

Flare has announced the expanded capabilities for Flare CTI, and an Okta integration within its Identity Exposure Management (IEM) offering. These updates extend Flare’s identity expertise into tactical threat intelligence use cases and agentic workflows to reshape security operations.

As security teams face growing volumes of threats, many continue to rely on costly, disconnected tools for threat intelligence, threat investigation, and identity risk management. Flare’s latest platform enhancements help organizations consolidate those workflows, giving analysts the context they need to identify the threats that matter faster, and to take action sooner.

“Security teams are under pressure to seal the most potent threat vector, breached identities, and take advantage of new advances in AI, all while managing increasingly complex environments,” said Serge-Olivier Paquette, chief product officer, Flare. “Organizations need a clearer view of the real, concrete threats they face, the identities really at risk, and the actions they should take now. With these platform expansions, we’re bringing those capabilities together while helping customers prepare for a new generation of AI-assisted security operations.”

Flare CTI consolidates core threat intelligence capabilities

Flare CTI expands the company’s identity-first approach into more tactical and strategic cyber threat intelligence workflows, helping security teams investigate threats, analyze indicators, produce finished intelligence, and operationalize findings from a single platform. It brings together four core threat intelligence capabilities in a single offering:

A centralized Intelligence Browser for researching IOCs, threat actors, and TTPs across multiple intelligence providers and entity relationships

AI-powered reporting tailored to different audiences

Sandbox and file analysis for detonating suspicious files and URLs

STIX/TAXII feeds that push intelligence directly into core security systems

By combining these capabilities with Flare’s identity-first intelligence foundation, organizations can streamline threat intelligence operations while reducing the complexity and cost associated with managing multiple point solutions.

Okta integration expands Flare’s IEM

As part of the expansion, Flare announced support for Okta within its IEM offering. To date, hundreds of organizations have deployed Flare’s current IEM offering in production, processing more than 25,000 automatic identity validations. The new integration enables organizations to validate exposed credentials and identity risks against their Okta environments, helping security teams prioritize remediation, reduce account takeover risk, and stop breaches before they start.

Okta, along with Microsoft Entra ID, is now a supported identity provider, extending Flare’s ability to connect external threat intelligence with live identity infrastructure across the majority of enterprise environments.

The new capabilities follow Flare’s recognition as The Hacker News’ Most Innovative Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform and its inclusion in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyber Threat Intelligence, where the platform was called out for its strength in IEM. Flare pioneered this approach in 2025 by combining a specialized collection of dark-web exposed identities with validation and remediation against live corporate identity infrastructure.