Veritone introduces Assess to streamline evidence analysis and compliance reviews

Veritone has announced the launch of Veritone Assess, an AI-powered data analysis solution designed to help public sector agencies identify inconsistencies, missing information, and critical intelligence gaps hidden within complex datasets.

By automatically evaluating reports, witness statements, financial records, and other evidentiary materials against policies, regulations, and investigative criteria, Assess reduces the time required for manual reviews while helping improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making.

As public sector agencies face growing volumes of digital evidence, reports, and case documentation, manual review processes have become increasingly difficult to scale. As the latest addition to Veritone’s suite of public safety solutions, Assess helps law enforcement, military, and compliance professionals transform unstructured information into actionable intelligence, accelerating investigations, strengthening oversight, and improving case outcomes.

Available as a standalone application, Assess is planned for future integration with Veritone Investigate, further expanding Veritone’s AI-powered ecosystem for investigative and compliance workflows.

“From data overload to actionable insight, Veritone Assess equips public sector professionals with the tools they need to optimize resources and close cases faster,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “By accelerating the analysis and comparison of data sets against department manuals, penal codes and federal regulations, we are enabling agencies to mitigate operational and legal risks while significantly speeding up the workflow so investigators can focus on what matters most – public safety.”

Cold Case Foundation leverages Veritone Assess as a key technology, empowering investigators to process decades of unstructured case files, disparate evidence and complex historical data in a matter of minutes compared to doing it manually, which would take months. By utilizing the advanced data analysis capabilities of Assess, the Cold Case Foundation can identify previously overlooked connections, resolve missing information, generate actionable leads and advance cases.

Key Features of Veritone Assess:

Automated deviation analysis: Quickly identifies inconsistencies, policy deviations, and missing information across massive datasets.

Quickly identifies inconsistencies, policy deviations, and missing information across massive datasets. Event timeline generation: Automatically transforms unstructured narrative data from reports into structured, interactive chronological timelines, such as Gantt charts, for immediate case clarity.

Automatically transforms unstructured narrative data from reports into structured, interactive chronological timelines, such as Gantt charts, for immediate case clarity. Flexible rule sets: Supports comparison against various policy types, including state law, federal law, police department manuals, corporate codes of conduct and international statutes.

Supports comparison against various policy types, including state law, federal law, police department manuals, corporate codes of conduct and international statutes. Intelligence summary: Distills complex case data into easy-to-read summaries while highlighting critical evidence gaps.

Distills complex case data into easy-to-read summaries while highlighting critical evidence gaps. Custom chatbot: Includes a built-in AI chat featuring customizable user personas (e.g., “Homicide Detective”) to interrogate evidence, ask follow-up questions, and provide tailored, context-specific investigative direction.

Includes a built-in AI chat featuring customizable user personas (e.g., “Homicide Detective”) to interrogate evidence, ask follow-up questions, and provide tailored, context-specific investigative direction. Secure, controlled AI environment: Built on a private, contained architecture designed to support data security, privacy, and compliance for sensitive public sector investigations and evidence management.

As public sector agencies face increasing pressure to do more with less, Assess empowers them to transform vast amounts of complex data into a strategic advantage. By helping automate the most time-consuming aspects of evidence review and compliance checking, Veritone is enabling operational efficiency, transparency and accountability in government investigations and audits.