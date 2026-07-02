New iboss platform gives organizations instant visibility into AI tools and usage

iboss has launched the AI Security Platform, a new service that gives any organization visibility into the AI tools its people are using, free of charge.

Signup is instant, deployment takes an afternoon, and a complete AI footprint appears within hours. Organizations that want to go beyond visibility can upgrade on the same platform to enforce AI policy, prevent data leaks, and govern AI agents.

As AI adoption accelerates, security teams have struggled to keep pace. Employees routinely bypass corporate-approved AI platforms, signing in to personal accounts and sharing sensitive messages, customer data, and source code with tools no one has vetted. Compounding the problem, AI agents embedded across endpoints and servers open their own outbound connections to enterprise environments, creating exposure that most organizations cannot detect, let alone control.

“Every organization is asking the same first question about AI: what is actually running here?” said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. “That answer should not require a procurement cycle or a six-figure contract. We made discovery free for everyone because visibility is the foundation of AI security, and we built it on the same engine that secures the most demanding government and financial environments in the world. Free does not mean lightweight. It means there is no longer any excuse to be blind.”

The AI Security Platform tracks prompts, sessions, users, and risk in real time across ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and dozens of other services, covering both browser-based tools and desktop AI applications such as Cursor. Every tool is automatically inventoried and classified by risk the moment it appears on an endpoint, with usage attributed to individual users and full prompt and response history that is searchable by user, vendor, message, or date.

For organizations ready to move from visibility to enforcement, paid tiers unlock the platform’s control plane: default Allow, Block, or Redirect policies per AI category with fine-grained, per-service exceptions; in-the-moment coaching messages; copy, paste, download, and upload controls for each service; tenant restrictions that keep employees in enterprise AI accounts instead of personal ones; and default-deny connection policies for AI agents running on endpoints and servers, with domain allow and block lists. The model is intentionally simple: start free, see everything, then apply controls at the pace of your security program.

The platform scales in both directions. A single user can sign up to understand and protect their own AI activity, while global enterprises can mass-deploy pre-configured Windows and macOS installers through their existing MDM and see results the same day, with no per-device enrollment and no professional services engagement.

Organizations are using the AI Security Platform to:

Discover shadow AI: Instantly uncover every AI tool in use, including unsanctioned apps, with automatic inventory, per-user activity attribution, and risk classification.

Instantly uncover every AI tool in use, including unsanctioned apps, with automatic inventory, per-user activity attribution, and risk classification. Control runaway AI costs: See AI usage broken down by tool and user to uncover what is driving rising AI spend and bring it under control.

See AI usage broken down by tool and user to uncover what is driving rising AI spend and bring it under control. Prevent data leaks: Block risky prompts, uploads, downloads, and copy and paste actions while keeping approved AI tools open, with coaching messages that guide users in the moment.

Block risky prompts, uploads, downloads, and copy and paste actions while keeping approved AI tools open, with coaching messages that guide users in the moment. Secure AI agents: Apply default-deny connection policies to AI agents on endpoints and servers, controlling exactly which domains they can reach.

Apply default-deny connection policies to AI agents on endpoints and servers, controlling exactly which domains they can reach. Stay compliant and audit-ready: Maintain prompt and response capture, searchable session history, and detailed audit trails to meet regulatory requirements.

Maintain prompt and response capture, searchable session history, and detailed audit trails to meet regulatory requirements. Meet regulated-industry standards: Operate with HIPAA-aware data handling, PCI-grade controls, and FedRAMP-aligned deployment options across healthcare, finance, and government.

“Organizations should not have to choose between a tool that is easy to adopt and one that can stand up to an audit,” Martini added. “The AI Security Platform is both. It is free to start, running within hours, and built to the standard that banks, hospitals, and government agencies require. Our goal is simple: when anyone, anywhere, asks how to see and control AI, this is the answer.”