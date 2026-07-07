Commvault measures cyber recovery readiness with AI attack simulations

Commvault has announced Commvault Minutes to Recovery, a scenario-driven cyber resilience simulation that lets participants act as a hacker and run their own attacks using frontier AI tools. Then, participants are challenged to defend against and recover from an incident under pressure to test their resilience against these AI-driven cyberattacks.

The window between vulnerability discovery and active exploitation, once measured in days, has narrowed to 29 minutes in 2025, 65% faster than the year before.1 As attacks become significantly quicker, organizations need more than recovery plans, they need proven recovery readiness.

Commvault Minutes to Recovery is a hands-on, live simulation that allows security and IT teams to stress test their readiness for frontier AI threats under real-world conditions. In the first of three chapters, the participants take the role of an attacker and create an AI-driven attack using the common Frontier AI tools deployed by adversaries today. This will give attendees realistic insights into how AI-accelerated attacks behave, how fast they move, how personalized the phishing is, and how quickly backup infrastructure gets targeted.

The attendees then flip their roles and need to defend the AI-driven attack by making real-time detection decisions under pressure, with incomplete information and competing priorities. Finally, they take over the role of the recovery expert who will have to bring back the systems and data in a verified clean state without bringing the threat back with it.

Moving through these three roles, attendees will develop a firsthand understanding of what each phase demands and where cross-team coordination breaks down under real pressure. This experience will help teams uncover critical technical and operational weaknesses in recovery plans, strengthen cross-functional coordination, and build confidence in their ability to respond effectively when an incident occurs.

Available globally as an onsite event and delivered in six languages, Minutes to Recovery is completed in a single two-hour session. The resulting Mean Time to Clean Recovery (MTCR) benchmark provides a practical measure of recovery readiness based on performance under pressure rather than assumptions in a planning document.

“The question organizations need to answer is no longer, ‘Do we have a recovery plan?’ Instead, they should be asking, ‘Can we prove it will work under pressure?'” said Anna Griffin, Chief Market Officer at Commvault. “As AI compresses the time between compromise and impact, resilience becomes a measurable business capability. Minutes to Recovery helps organizations move beyond assumptions and demonstrate their ability to recover cleanly, quickly and with confidence.”

Partner engagement opportunity

Minutes to Recovery will also be available through Commvault’s global partner network, enabling partners to host and engage customers in strategic resilience discussions through a hands-on, outcome-driven experience.

For partners, the event provides a turnkey, high-engagement customer experience backed by Commvault’s facilitation infrastructure and the credentialed expertise of the Commvault Global Speaker Bureau.

“Most organizations believe they are prepared for a cyberattack until they are forced to respond to one in real time,” said Allen Downs, Vice President of Security and Resiliency, Kyndryl. “As cyberattacks become faster, more sophisticated, and increasingly unpredictable, recovery strategies must evolve to meet this new reality. By leveraging this experience, Kyndryl can help customers strengthen their readiness, validate their resilience, and improve their ability to recover from disruption. Ultimately, resilience is not defined by the plans organizations create, but by the scenarios they have rigorously tested.”