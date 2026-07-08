Claude Cowork turns your phone into a remote control for AI work

Anthropic started rolling out Claude Cowork, an AI agent that completes multi-step tasks, in beta for Max users on mobile and the web. They describe a goal, and Claude plans the work, uses the required tools, and produces outputs such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and reports.

Remote Cowork session

Tasks continue running in the background, even after a laptop is closed, and scheduled tasks can run without a device online. When a task requires user input or approval, Claude sends a notification and resumes work after receiving a response.

“I built a dashboard to track my clients while traveling. I started on my laptop and picked the session up on my phone while waiting for my bag to come out. It just held the thread,” said Armmand Hosseini, Customer Success, Ramp.

On the web and desktop, Chat and Cowork share the same workspace, with projects and generated files available in one place. Users can assign tasks to Cowork directly from the same interface.

“Desktop remains the place for deep work, and it’s the full Cowork experience, where Claude can also use your local files and browser. Users who couldn’t install a desktop app can now use Cowork too,” Anthropic explained.

Alongside the launch, Anthropic has doubled Claude Cowork usage limits through August 5, giving users more capacity to run larger tasks.