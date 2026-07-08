Attackers using Langflow flaw for credential harvesting (CVE-2026-55255)

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is warning about yet another Langflow vulnerability (CVE-2026-55255) leveraged by attackers in the wild.

The flaw was added to the agency’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog on Tuesday, July 7, nearly two weeks after the Sysdig Threat Research Team observed it being actively targeted.

CVE-2026-55255 exploited

Langflow is an open-source visual framework for building AI agents and workflows, widely used by individual developers, enterprises, and service providers.

CVE-2026-55255 is an insecure direct object reference (IDOR) vulnerability in Langflow’s /api/v1/responses endpoint.

In versions prior to 1.9.2, an authenticated attacker can execute any flow belonging to another user simply by supplying that flow’s ID in a request. The endpoint accepts a client-supplied flow identifier but never checks that the requesting user actually owns or is authorized to invoke it.

Sysdig’s Threat Research Team, which first observed CVE-2026-55255 being exploited in the wild on June 25, watched a single operator run both it and CVE-2026-33017 – a code injection vulnerability that could lead to unauthenticated remote code execution – against the same instance in the same week.

“The operator poured sustained effort into [CVE-2026-33017] and treated [CVE-2026-55255] as a two-request afterthought, only adding it to their toolset to cover more exploitation possibilities,” the researchers noted.

Because Langflow flows routinely embed API keys, credentials, and integrations with external systems, hijacking another user’s flow can cascade into cross-tenant data exposure and secret theft. Sysdig observed the operator injecting a “leak api keys” prompt into hijacked flows to get at the embedded credentials.

“On a single self-hosted instance, there is nothing the Langflow IDOR vulnerability (CVE-2026-55255) can do that its RCE vulnerability (CVE-2026-33017) can’t do,” the researchers noted, but the IDOR vulnerability can come in handy in multi-tenant / managed SaaS environment.

The RCE can’t, by itself, defeat the isolation between the sandboxed workers of each tenant, but the IDOR can cross the tenant boundary at the application layer, riding the platform’s own “blessed” execution path to run the victim’s flow with the victim’s credentials, they explained.

Sysdig assessed the actor as opportunistic and financially motivated. Their broader objective was code execution via CVE-2026-33017 and second-stage implant delivery, but they also used the IDOR (CVE-2026-55255) to harvest embedded secrets: LLM provider keys, cloud credentials, and database secrets.

Federal agencies have until July 10 to patch

CISA has ordered US federal civilian agencies to mitigate CVE-2026-55255 on their systems by July 10, 2026. Defenders should also check for the presence of indicators of compromise, as outlined by Sysdig and SentinelOne.

CVE-2026-33017 was added to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog on March 25, 2026, so the agencies should have already addressed it by now.

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