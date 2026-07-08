ScienceLogic adds geographic service visibility to Skylar One

ScienceLogic has released the “Kyoto” update for Skylar One, the core observability offering in its AI Platform. The release adds geographic service visibility, simplified location and device management, enhanced relationship mapping, and platform updates aimed at improving observability across hybrid IT environments.

The Kyoto update is designed for organizations managing hybrid infrastructure, cloud environments, and AI workloads. It introduces features for investigating service issues, managing locations and access, and improving platform scalability and resilience.

Highlights from the Kyoto release include:

Context-rich geographic service visibility: New Geographic Service Maps provide an interactive view of service health, availability, and risk across locations, helping teams assess business impact faster and prioritize response efforts.

New Geographic Service Maps provide an interactive view of service health, availability, and risk across locations, helping teams assess business impact faster and prioritize response efforts. Faster service investigations: Enhancements to Business Services Investigator 2.0 automatically collapse Skylar AI and change swimlanes when no relevant events exist in the viewed time window, keeping the interface focused on active signals. Users can manually expand or collapse these lanes at any time, helping operators spend less time filtering out noise and more time investigating the signals that matter.

Enhancements to Business Services Investigator 2.0 automatically collapse Skylar AI and change swimlanes when no relevant events exist in the viewed time window, keeping the interface focused on active signals. Users can manually expand or collapse these lanes at any time, helping operators spend less time filtering out noise and more time investigating the signals that matter. Simplified location management: Updated location management capabilities make it easier to organize devices and services by location, improving operational visibility while reducing administrative overhead.

Updated location management capabilities make it easier to organize devices and services by location, improving operational visibility while reducing administrative overhead. Enhanced device management and relationship context: Expanded AP2 device management capabilities and improved relationship visualization give teams a clearer view of dependencies, helping shorten investigations, streamline workflows, and troubleshoot with greater confidence.

Expanded AP2 device management capabilities and improved relationship visualization give teams a clearer view of dependencies, helping shorten investigations, streamline workflows, and troubleshoot with greater confidence. Centralized user and access management: Global Manager now supports centralized management of user accounts, access keys, organizations, and user policies across managed stacks through API access, helping service providers and enterprise teams reduce administrative overhead, enforce consistent access policies, and improve operational efficiency and security posture.

Global Manager now supports centralized management of user accounts, access keys, organizations, and user policies across managed stacks through API access, helping service providers and enterprise teams reduce administrative overhead, enforce consistent access policies, and improve operational efficiency and security posture. Greater platform resilience and scalability: Upgrades to the underlying database, cloud infrastructure, high-availability architecture, and runtime components strengthen the stability, security, and scalability required for modern hybrid environments.

Upgrades to the underlying database, cloud infrastructure, high-availability architecture, and runtime components strengthen the stability, security, and scalability required for modern hybrid environments. More secure automation and integration workflows: New API key authentication strengthens control over integrations, automation workflows, and third-party applications, helping organizations modernize API security while preserving operational flexibility.

“As enterprises move from visibility toward AI-assisted and increasingly autonomous operations, they need more than alerts. They need trusted service context that shows what is happening, where it is happening, and what it means for the business,” said Michael Nappi, CPO at ScienceLogic.

“The Kyoto release strengthens Skylar One by giving customers a more accurate understanding of relationships across services, devices, locations, and access policies while modernizing the operational foundation they need to investigate faster and automate with confidence.”

As the core observability offering of the ScienceLogic AI Platform, Skylar One, together with Skylar AI, Skylar Automation, and Skylar Compliance, delivers deeper service-aware operational intelligence across complex hybrid environments. The Kyoto release builds on recent advancements, including Skylar One “Juneau” and the launch of Skylar Advisor, further advancing ScienceLogic’s commitment to AI-powered IT operations by helping organizations move from fragmented visibility to decision-ready insights and governed automation.