Your company already adopted AI and nobody is governing access

In this Help Net Security video, Antoine Berton, CTO at Elba Security, breaks down the AI attack surface.

Your company already adopted AI, and every adoption creates access that nobody governs. A quick click on a Friday afternoon connects a free AI tool to your Google Workspace, with no ticket and no security review. Berton maps five places where exposure lands, from standing OAuth grants and copilots that inherit human permissions to agent credentials stored in config files, missing off-boarding, and unclear authority when an agent acts.

He compares this to the shadow SaaS decade, but warns that agents move faster. The good news is that you do not need a new discipline.

Identity governance already answers six questions about inventory, ownership, approval, least privilege, audit, and revocation, and each transfers to agents. He closes with two practical steps any team can start Monday morning.

Download: Secure Foundations for AI Workloads on AWS