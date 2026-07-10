Turning software supply chain security into a daily habit

In this Help Net Security video, Anastasia Tikhonova, Global Threat Research Lead at Group-IB, explains how to operationalize software supply chain risk. Instead of filing an SBOM away as a compliance document, she argues teams should use it every day for vulnerability triage, vendor access reviews, identity monitoring, and incident response.

Drawing on Group-IB’s High-Tech Crime Trend Report 2026, she shows how supply chain attacks now link phishing, ransomware, and data breaches through inherited trust.

She breaks down how to prioritize exposed systems, define a compromise window, and contain stolen credentials. She also covers vendor risk scoring based on access and blast radius, and warns that attackers using AI are compressing attack timelines from weeks to minutes.

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