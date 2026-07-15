LatticeFlow AI connects governance frameworks with continuous AI risk monitoring

LatticeFlow AI has announced a platform for managing AI risk across agentic systems. Organizations are deploying autonomous AI in critical business processes, while governance approaches based on documentation and point-in-time assessments struggle to keep up with evolving risks.

The LatticeFlow AI Platform links AI governance frameworks with technical controls to continuously generate evidence and translate evaluation results into risk insights, helping organizations assess AI systems and support governance decisions.

The platform combines AI discovery, evaluation, and governance in a single system, enabling organizations to inventory AI assets, evaluate performance and security, and govern AI systems throughout their lifecycle, from foundation models and enterprise applications to autonomous agents. It continuously monitors AI systems as models, data, and threats change.

Designed for agentic AI, the LatticeFlow AI Platform supports use-case-specific evaluations, adaptive red teaming, and continuous monitoring that re-evaluates systems as they evolve, helping organizations identify and manage emerging risks.

“AI governance has long lacked a technical foundation,” said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO of LatticeFlow AI. “There has been a persistent gap between what governance frameworks require and what organizations can actually measure. By connecting frameworks directly to technical controls, we enable enterprises to understand, control and govern AI risk with evidence, continuously.”

AI Atlas: Executable AI frameworks and ready-to-run evaluations

At the LatticeFlow AI Platform foundation is AI Atlas, a public registry of AI governance frameworks mapped to technical risk controls and ready-to-run evaluations. Covering more than 40 frameworks (including the EU AI Act, OWASP, NIST, ISO 42001 and FINMA), AI Atlas translates governance requirements into risk controls and out-of-the-box evaluations that organizations run through the LatticeFlow AI Platform, generating verifiable evidence, risk interpretation, and board-level visibility into AI risk.

AI Atlas and the LatticeFlow AI Platform reflect a broader shift in AI governance: from documenting compliance to continuously generating technical evidence against globally recognized frameworks, including the AI risk management framework from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US.

“AI governance can no longer be treated as a static verification problem,” said Dr. Apostol Vassilev, Leading Expert in Trustworthy and Responsible AI and Cybersecurity at NIST. “Because we cannot build a flawless, permanent wall around AI systems, security and governance must evolve beyond cyclical, paper-driven reviews and move directly into the operational runtime to continuously measure, constrain, and manage risk throughout the operational lifecycle. Only by replacing static policy reviews with continuous, runtime technical evidence can we confidently navigate the realities of the agentic world.”

This shift is also reflected by world leading organizations working to enable AI adoption in regulated industries.

“Agentic AI is fundamentally changing what effective governance requires. As AI systems gain the ability to reason, use tools and take autonomous actions, policies and periodic reviews are no longer enough. Organizations need to continuously discover where AI is being used, evaluate how it behaves, and govern it through technical risk controls that evolve alongside these systems. This is especially critical in banking, where innovation must scale alongside trust, resilience, and regulatory accountability. LatticeFlow AI is making important contributions to the evidence-based control of agentic systems,” said Dr. Holger Harms, Head of Banking Innovation Lab at Swisscom.

Proven in enterprise, recognized by analysts

The LatticeFlow AI Platform is helping organizations operationalize AI governance across highly regulated and AI-intensive industries, from global enterprises such as SAP, and Axpo to fast-growing AI innovators such as Unique AI, alongside a global industrial technology leader and one of the world’s largest healthcare companies.

This adoption follows LatticeFlow AI’s recognition in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms. The report recognizes LatticeFlow AI as the pioneering vendor shifting the AI governance market from superficial, check-the-box to evidence-based AI governance.

“Innovation only scales when it’s built on trust,” said Dr. Sina Wulfmeyer, Chief Data Officer at Unique AI. “As AI moves into core investment and advisory workflows, we need continuous technical evidence that our systems are reliable, transparent and safe. The LatticeFlow AI Platform gives us that evidence, so we can deploy AI with confidence in a highly regulated environment.”

As agentic AI becomes the enterprise standard, policies and documentation alone will not be enough to govern it. Organizations will need continuous technical evidence to understand and control AI risk, the foundation the LatticeFlow AI Platform is built to provide.