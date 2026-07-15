Polygraf AI Meeting Guard delivers real-time deepfake detection for enterprise meetings

Polygraf AI has announced Meeting Guard, a real-time AI fraud detection solution for enterprise meetings built to detect fraud and protect meeting security.

AI can clone a voice, animate a face, and answer every interview question in real time, making trust signals obsolete across hiring processes, executive meetings, vendor calls, and enterprise collaboration. Organizations are increasingly facing AI hiring fraud, deepfake executive impersonation, live PII exposure, and nation-state infiltration attempts that exploit the trust built into video meetings.

“Every meeting is now a security event,” says Yagub Rahimov, CEO of Polygraf AI. “AI has fundamentally broken the trust model organizations relied on for remote communication. The ability to verify identity through a face, voice, or conversation is no longer enough. Meeting Guard was built to provide real-time enforcement directly inside enterprise meetings before AI-assisted fraud, deepfake impersonation, or sensitive data exposure turns into financial or operational damage.”

Polygraf AI’s Meeting Guard joins virtual meetings as a visible participant and delivers near-real-time security analysis to every attendee. Built for enterprise and government environments, Meeting Guard serves as both a secure compliance assistant and an AI notetaker, detecting AI-generated content, verifying voices against deepfake threats, flagging potential PII leaks, and securely generating meeting notes and summaries without transmitting external data.

Enterprises benefit from custom security rules, organization-wide dashboards, automated compliance reporting, searchable transcripts, participant analysis, threat summaries, and inline threat highlighting across every meeting.

“In critical infrastructure, such as shipping, a single call can move a vessel or a payment. Until now, the only way to know who was actually on the line was to trust the voice, but AI has already broken that trust. Polygraf AI’s Meeting Guard gives our teams a way to verify voice, context, and compliance in real time, without slowing anyone or any vessel down. That’s how the business, communications, and supply chain should run,” says Tony Dagher, managing director of TMC Shipping.

Meeting Guard requires no integrations and, unlike fraud-prevention or video-verification tools, is active only during the meeting. For customers who choose local deployment, no meeting data is sent to external servers. The tool is powered by Polygraf’s AI Behavioral Control Plane, combining deepfake voice detection, AI-generated response flagging, live PII detection, audio redaction, and compliance audit trails to identify suspicious behavior and sensitive data exposure in virtual meetings in real time.

3 proprietary engines continuously scan every meeting participant for AI-generated content, deepfake voices, and PII leaks, providing instant alerts, participant-level threat scores, and minute-by-minute analysis of AI and deepfake voice indicators, giving administrators immediate visibility into suspicious activity and a detailed breakdown for further investigation.

Built on an encrypted SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified infrastructure with a strict No-Training policy, Polygraf AI Meeting Guard delivers secure, real-time governance for Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams meetings, giving organizations granular control over the full meeting data lifecycle. Standard cloud deployment can be completed in under 15 minutes, while hybrid and on-premises rollouts are typically completed within 1 to 2 weeks, with dedicated white-glove onboarding support.

Securing sensitive data with real-time AI enforcement is becoming increasingly critical as AI-assisted fraud scales globally. According to Polygraf AI research, organizations face an estimated annual exposure of $2.5 million to $71.4 million or more from AI meeting fraud vectors, including executive impersonation, hiring fraud, vendor impersonation, and financial scams.

Gartner found that 62% of organizations have experienced a deepfake attack, including 37% involving video calls and 43% involving audio calls, and predicts that one in four candidate profiles worldwide will be fake by 2028, underscoring the growing enterprise risk from AI-enabled fraud, impersonation, and synthetic identity threats.

Meeting Guard is designed to operate entirely within customer infrastructure, giving organizations control, visibility, and auditability over highly sensitive meeting environments while protecting productivity and collaboration workflows.