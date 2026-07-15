The MDR renewal question: What changes when AI can handle the alerts

For most of the past decade, the managed detection and response (MDR) decision was a simple one: teams that couldn’t staff a 24/7 SOC outsourced detection and response to a provider who could. It solved a resources problem, and the alternatives (hiring a team you couldn’t afford or keeping a functional set of SOAR playbooks across an expanding alert surface) were worse.

But a growing number of security leaders are looking at their next MDR renewal decision differently.

Agentic AI SOC platforms can now perform a substantial part of the analytical work that initially made MDR necessary. This is not just triage and enrichment, but the reasoning that turns an alert into a determination about the real existence of a threat. This new alternative creates a different path to the renewal decision that didn’t exist two years ago.

So what does this decision look like now?

Where the MDR model strains

Good MDR providers deliver real value: mature detection libraries, established escalation workflows, and experienced analysts who build familiarity with your environment over time. Most of the issues security teams encounter with MDR services, however, are caused by properties of the model, not an issue unique to any single vendor.

MDR economics depend on detection content that generalizes across hundreds of customers. That has three consequences mature programs feel acutely:

Custom detections fall outside scope. Detection rules and environment-specific logic your team writes can be responsible for 10 to 30 percent of alert volume in a mature enterprise. These alerts are simply routed by the MDR provider to your internal team, because a shared service can’t justify building bespoke investigation workflows for each customer’s content.

Detection rules and environment-specific logic your team writes can be responsible for 10 to 30 percent of alert volume in a mature enterprise. These alerts are simply routed by the MDR provider to your internal team, because a shared service can’t justify building bespoke investigation workflows for each customer’s content. Depth is rationed. High-severity cases get documented investigations; lower-severity and lower-confidence alerts are treated as second class citizens, with limited enrichment, a fast and simple triage criteria, and eventually an escalation. When your team has to act on a thin escalation, the investigation effectively restarts in-house.

High-severity cases get documented investigations; lower-severity and lower-confidence alerts are treated as second class citizens, with limited enrichment, a fast and simple triage criteria, and eventually an escalation. When your team has to act on a thin escalation, the investigation effectively restarts in-house. Organizational context has a ceiling. An analyst working across many customers won’t know that engineering is piloting a new VPN this month, or that a specific service account’s odd behavior is expected. That gap surfaces as false-positive escalations that keep coming back and that you end up resolving yourself.

None of these by itself makes MDR a bad choice, but they are part of the predictable cost of a model designed for breadth.

What an AI SOC changes

The reason the renewal math that is shifting is that an AI SOC platform decouples investigation capacity from analyst headcount. Instead of rationing scarce human attention, it can investigate every alert: High-fidelity, low-fidelity, custom, or vendor-generated, in depth, with full enrichment and documentation, at machine speed.

In practice that tends to show up as three gains:

Speed. Investigations that took 30 to 60 minutes, or longer when context had to be rebuilt from a thin escalation, complete in minutes, which compresses mean time to respond.

Investigations that took 30 to 60 minutes, or longer when context had to be rebuilt from a thin escalation, complete in minutes, which compresses mean time to respond. Coverage. The alerts that quietly went uninvestigated under MDR (the victims of simplified triage for volume control: the alerts from custom detections, low-severity categories, and from tools outside the provider’s integration scope) get a full investigation without added headcount.

The alerts that quietly went uninvestigated under MDR (the victims of simplified triage for volume control: the alerts from custom detections, low-severity categories, and from tools outside the provider’s integration scope) get a full investigation without added headcount. Capability. With investigation no longer bound to human availability, teams can sustain work that wasn’t happening before: continuous threat hunting, ongoing detection tuning, and proactive coverage-gap analysis.

There’s a quieter benefit, too. Investigations performed by AI-based systems can consistently leverage and apply learned context. The information captured when a false positive happens is ingested by the systems and applied in future investigations in a way where continuous improvement happens at levels that cannot be achieved just by relying on documentation and analysts consistently following processes to the letter.

What you give up

This is the part that gets glossed over, and it’s where teams get into trouble if they treat the switch as a like-for-like swap.

You lose an external team of humans who have lived in your escalation workflow, sometimes for years, along with the response cadence your team built habits around. You lose the MDR’s detection library, which may have been covering categories you never built detections for internally, and from the day the contract ends, maintaining that coverage becomes your responsibility. At its best, you also lose a vendor relationship that included threat-intelligence sharing and strategic input on your detection posture.

There are also things an AI SOC simply isn’t designed to be.

It doesn’t replace a full digital-forensics-and-incident-response engagement when a breach demands expert-witness-quality evidence and a multi-day forensic reconstruction. It isn’t a human you can put on the phone with a nervous executive at 2 a.m., and for some organizations that accountability (a name, an SLA, someone contractually on the hook) is a real requirement, not a nice-to-have. For the leanest teams with no security operations function at all, a fully managed human service may still be the right place to start.

It doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing

Agentic AI SOC capabilities are a reality now, and adoption is growing fast. MDR providers are also moving to adopt the technology, with new offerings that leverage the improved economics from Agentic AI emerging in the market. AI SOC vendors are also aware of the level of comfort the managed human services provide, building hybrid offerings that include the human factor to increase trust and accountability. Prophet Security, for example, offers Watchtower, a managed oversight service that layers senior human SOC analysts on top of the Prophet AI SOC Analyst, providing 24/7 expert validation of high-consequence determinations, review of inconclusive investigations, and continuous quality sampling before threats are escalated to the internal team.

If the intention is to move investigations to the internal team, the most defensible path for most teams isn’t a hard cutover; it’s a staggered one. Start by routing the alerts the MDR was already leaving to you, such as custom detections and out-of-scope tools, since that adds coverage without touching existing MDR services. Then run the MDR’s core alert types through both systems in parallel and compare what matters: investigation depth, accuracy, time-to-determination, and whether the evidence trail is complete enough to verify without redoing the work. Keep the MDR as a backstop until that comparison earns your confidence and close any detection-coverage gaps before you wind the contract down.

Some teams will complete that migration. Others will land on a deliberate hybrid: an AI SOC handling the bulk of investigation, with an MDR or IR retainer kept for breach response, specialized scopes, or the human accountability their risk posture demands.

The takeaway

Investigation capacity is no longer bound by human headcount, which changes the calculation of what’s worth keeping in-house versus outsourcing. The teams navigating this well aren’t the ones simply chasing cost savings; they’re the ones framing the decision around coverage and capability while staying clear-eyed about the detection ownership, response cadence, and human accountability they need to replace, retain, or adapt. Evaluate it at renewal, test it incrementally, and let the evidence, not the pitch, from either side, make the call.