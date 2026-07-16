Adaptiva simplifies secure patch management for air-gapped networks

Adaptiva has announced AirGap for OneSite Patch, a new capability that extends autonomous patch management to air-gapped environments. Developed in response to growing demand from government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and large enterprises managing highly secure environments, AirGap for OneSite Patch enables organizations to securely patch isolated systems without compromising the physical separation those environments require.

“For years, organizations operating air-gapped environments have had to choose between maintaining strict isolation and keeping critical systems consistently patched,” said Dr. Deepak Kumar, CEO of Adaptiva.

“That tradeoff is no longer acceptable as cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly in the AI era. Our customers need a way to extend modern, autonomous patch management into their most secure environments without compromising the security controls that were designed to protect those environments. AirGap for OneSite Patch delivers exactly that.”

AirGap for OneSite Patch extends Adaptiva’s autonomous patch management capabilities to fully isolated, air-gapped environments. Current OneSite Patch customers can extend their existing patch infrastructure to air-gapped environments without introducing separate management tools or workflows. By pairing an offline server inside the isolated environment with an online server connected to the Adaptiva cloud service, administrators can securely acquire, transfer, import, and distribute operating system and third-party patches without exposing protected systems to the internet.

Key features of AirGap for OneSite Patch:

New zones to manage multiple air-gapped environments: Monitor and manage multiple independent air-gapped environments from a single online server while tailoring synchronization request schedules to each individual environment’s operational requirements.

Monitor and manage multiple independent air-gapped environments from a single online server while tailoring synchronization request schedules to each individual environment’s operational requirements. True air-gap synchronization: Only a simple, human-readable text request ever leaves the secure environment, minimizing data movement while complying with strict air-gap procedures. Synchronization requests can be transferred via USB, external drive, or even a handwritten note, while response packages containing vendor patch files can be inspected and scanned before entering the secure environment, helping organizations maintain established security validation processes.

Only a simple, human-readable text request ever leaves the secure environment, minimizing data movement while complying with strict air-gap procedures. Synchronization requests can be transferred via USB, external drive, or even a handwritten note, while response packages containing vendor patch files can be inspected and scanned before entering the secure environment, helping organizations maintain established security validation processes. Extended OneSite Patch workflow: Once patch content is imported from the online server, OneSite Patch deploys updates using the same autonomous workflows, maintenance windows, approvals, and policies administrators already use across connected environments.

Once patch content is imported from the online server, OneSite Patch deploys updates using the same autonomous workflows, maintenance windows, approvals, and policies administrators already use across connected environments. Role-based access controls: Delegate tasks to authorized personnel without granting broader administrative privileges.

“Managing air-gapped environments shouldn’t require separate tools, separate workflows or entirely different operational models,” added Kumar.

“With AirGap, organizations can extend the same policies, approvals, maintenance windows and autonomous workflows they already rely on with OneSite Patch into disconnected environments. That consistency reduces operational complexity while helping IT and security teams maintain the rigorous controls these environments demand.”