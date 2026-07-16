Lineation.ai focuses on runtime security for autonomous AI agents

Lineation.ai has announced the public launch of its comprehensive agentic security platform. Delivering a solution at the intersection of genAI application security and runtime defense, lineation introduces a zero trust unified control plane and a lightweight endpoint daemon that secures autonomous AI agents directly at execution.

As enterprises adopt autonomous AI agents that read sensitive data, call APIs, and execute workflows, traditional static perimeters and standard LLM gateways fall blind. By assigning a Zero Trust Non-Human Identity (NHI) to every agent and deploying an LLM/MCP Gateway, Lineation.ai prevents goal hijacking, memory poisoning, and tool misuse before an agent can act.

The platform establishes continuous policy-as-code evaluation and an immutable, forensic Reasoning Audit Trail, enabling security teams to query and replay the internal logic of an AI for regulators.

“Legacy networks and traditional LLM gateways were not built for software that reasons, accesses databases via MCP, and executes operations autonomously,” said Cameron Manavian, CEO of Lineation.ai. “With Lineation, we introduce a Zero Trust control plane that empowers enterprise CISOs to define rigid operational guardrails once and enforce them everywhere an agent resides.”

Key capabilities: