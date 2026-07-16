Tenable One unifies code risks with enterprise exposure data

Tenable has announced the expansion of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, unifying application security risks with all other exposure data. By integrating static code vulnerability data, Tenable One delivers complete, code-to-runtime visibility across the entire attack surface.

Security teams have long struggled with a code security problem where vulnerable code reaches production faster than it can be reviewed. This problem is exacerbated by the use of generative AI, which empowers developers to ship code three to four times faster, while potentially introducing flaws at 10x the rate.

Application security teams and developers rely on siloed solutions that lack the contextual infrastructure intelligence required to determine if a code vulnerability poses a real-world threat to the business. This disconnected approach creates a major and exploitable blind spot.

Tenable One ingests, analyzes and normalizes data from relevant application development and security sources, including AI application security tools, such as Claude Security. Tenable One then connects all ingested exposure data, unifying Tenable telemetry with data from other security tools, including endpoint protection, cloud security, vulnerability management, operational technology security and more, and vital business context from repositories like configuration management databases, designed to deliver the most complete view of enterprise risk, and accelerate remediation prioritization and action.

With this platform expansion, Tenable One shifts organizations from reactive application scanning to proactive risk prioritization, connecting code risks to the runtime systems, cloud workloads, identities and attack paths they put at risk.

“Bringing application security data into Tenable One, we’re giving our customers the context they’ve been missing,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable.

“Security teams don’t need to wade through a sea of vulnerabilities. With Tenable One, security teams know exactly where they are exposed the moment an exposure is created – whether an agentic AI security tool discovers a new zero-day in an open-source library or a human error introduces risk. For the first time, security teams can see code flaws and prioritize remediation actions alongside all other forms of risk for more effective risk reduction,” Doerr concluded.