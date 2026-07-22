Glow exits stealth with $180 million to secure the AI-enabled endpoint

Glow has emerged from stealth with $180 million in funding at a $1.2 billion valuation to advance a prevention-first approach to endpoint security. The funding round was led by Sequoia, Cyberstarts, Greenoaks, and Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Index Ventures, Swish Ventures, Lux Capital, Operator Collective, and Holly Ventures.

The company will use the funding to expand its go-to-market team in the United States and grow Glow Labs, its cybersecurity research division.

Glow was founded by CEO Roi Tiger, who spent nine years at Meta, most recently as VP of Engineering, CTO Omer Singer, formerly Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake, and VP of R&D Ophir Arie, formerly VP of R&D at Claroty.

Chief Product Officer Arnon Joseph previously spent eight years at Meta as Senior Director of Product. Chief Operating Officer Emily Heath was CISO at United Airlines and DocuSign, served on Wiz’s board through its $32 billion acquisition by Google, and was formerly a partner at Cyberstarts.

Why AI demands a new endpoint security approach

AI has changed the endpoint into the entry point for enterprise AI. Employees adopt new tools, connect agents, and integrate AI into their workflows faster than security teams can review. Regular AI use on corporate devices, whether authorized or not, has risen from 15% to 45% in just one year.

AI didn’t only create a new endpoint problem, it made the old problems urgent. Security teams should assume attackers have access to Mythos-class capabilities, and every risk they used to tolerate can be exploited at machine speed. Existing tools were not designed for these challenges. The AI era requires a new security operating model that moves from reacting to risk after it emerges to preventing it before it enters the enterprise.

“Prevention was always the right answer in security. It just never worked at enterprise scale without blocking the business,” said Tiger. “AI solves that. The moment we saw what AI made possible, we knew the endpoint could finally be protected the way it always should have been.”

Glow gives security teams control over everything that runs on the endpoint. Specialized AI agents continuously map the environment, analyze risk in real time, and enforce policies automatically, proactively deciding which software is allowed in and which should be removed, without slowing down the business. Its context and reasoning engine makes prevention adaptive in a way never possible before. The result is a significantly smaller endpoint attack surface, enabling employees to adopt and use AI securely.

“I sat in the CISO seat for a long time, and I can tell you the tools available to us were never built for what enterprises face today,” said Heath. “Every enterprise wants to move faster with AI. The question isn’t whether they’ll adopt it—it’s whether security can keep up. That’s the challenge Glow is solving.”

A team built for this moment

“Great companies are ultimately defined by the people who build them,” said Gili Raanan, founder of Cyberstarts. “Roi, Omer, Ophir, Arnon and Emily have assembled an extraordinary group of builders with the talent and determination to create something enduring.”

“Partnering with Roi, Omer, and Ophir was one of the easiest decisions we’ve made,” said Shaun Maguire, Partner at Sequoia Capital. “This is a team that has built and operated at a massive scale, going after a problem that will define the industry. We couldn’t be more excited to work with them from day one.”

Since its founding, Glow has signed enterprise customers in various industries including healthcare, retail, and financial services, where organizations are proving that AI adoption and stronger security no longer have to be competing priorities.