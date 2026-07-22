Lookout identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in mobile apps

Lookout has announced the launch of the Lookout Mobile Software Exposure Center (MSEC). Integrated natively into the Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security platform, MSEC enables organizations to continuously detect, validate, prioritize, and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities across their mobile software ecosystem.

The advancement of frontier AI models, such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos, marks a fundamental shift in the cybersecurity landscape. By reducing the cost and time required to discover vulnerabilities, develop exploits, and orchestrate sophisticated attacks, AI is transforming cyber offense from a manual process measured in weeks to an automated one measured in hours. Security researchers now warn of an impending “Zero-Day Flash Flood”, a wave of AI-driven attacks capable of discovering and weaponizing exploitable software vulnerabilities at machine speed.

Lookout’s recent discovery of DarkSword, a sophisticated iOS exploitation framework, underscores how attackers increasingly target vulnerable components embedded in trusted mobile software, exposing a critical limitation in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platforms. While CTEM provides comprehensive visibility across desktops, servers, cloud infrastructure, identities, and network assets, mobile software remains the last major blind spot.

Mobile software is assembled from complex supply chains of proprietary code, open-source libraries, embedded SDKs, third-party APIs, and operating system frameworks. Because traditional security tools cannot inspect compiled mobile software, organizations lack visibility into exploitable software risk until vulnerabilities are weaponized.

“Enterprise Exposure Management platforms cannot protect what they cannot see,” said Jim Dolce, CEO of Lookout. “The Lookout Mobile Software Exposure Center extends Exposure Management to mobile, enabling security teams to prioritize mobile software risk alongside every other asset through a single exposure management workflow.”

The Lookout Mobile Software Exposure Center delivers five core capabilities:

Fleet-wide risk correlation: Continuously measures software exposure across the mobile fleet by identifying deployed software versions and the percentage of devices affected by known vulnerabilities. MSEC correlates application code with CVE databases, threat intelligence, and the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, transforming software inventory data into prioritized, actionable risk insights and operational metrics.

Component-level exposure impact analysis: Automatically generates a versioned Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from compiled iOS and Android application binaries using advanced binary fingerprinting, without requiring access to source code. When a newly disclosed or zero-day vulnerability affects a shared library or software component, the vectorized SBOM Explorer enables security teams to instantly identify all affected applications and devices, dramatically reducing the time required to assess exposure and prioritize remediation.

Adaptive, context-aware enforcement: Applies intelligent, risk-based compliance policies that adjust to the severity, age, and remediation status of software vulnerabilities. Security teams can automatically tighten enforcement as patches become available, while allowing appropriate grace periods for newly disclosed vulnerabilities or for software without an available fix. This adaptive policy framework reduces exposure without unnecessarily disrupting users or business operations.

Vendor security hygiene tracking: Continuously evaluates software publishers’ security responsiveness by analyzing release histories, patch frequency, and remediation timelines. MSEC identifies neglected or abandoned applications and calculates a standardized Mean Time to Patch (MTTP) metric, enabling organizations to assess vendor security hygiene, compare suppliers, and reduce reliance on vendors with a history of delayed or inconsistent security updates.

Integration with popular exposure management platforms: Seamlessly integrates with leading Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Cyber Risk Management (CRM) platforms, enabling mobile software exposure to be prioritized and managed alongside endpoints, servers, cloud infrastructure, identities, and network assets via existing CTEM workflows.

For more than 15 years, Lookout has focused exclusively on mobile security. Its AI-powered platform draws on telemetry from more than 235 million protected devices and 400 million analyzed mobile applications worldwide, delivering the mobile software intelligence that Exposure Management platforms have historically lacked.

“The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift as frontier AI compresses the timeline from vulnerability discovery to weaponization,” said Mark Child, Associate Research Director at IDC.

“Shifting toward continuous software exposure management and automated binary analysis is essential for enterprises seeking to secure their software perimeters against machine-speed offensive operations. This pertains to the mobile estate in particular, a fundamental pillar of enterprise operations that has expanded the attack surface and yet often remains insufficiently protected.”

The Mobile Software Exposure Center complements Lookout’s AI Visibility and Governance solution by addressing a distinct layer of enterprise AI risk. While AI Visibility and Governance governs employee interactions with AI applications to prevent sensitive data exposure, the Mobile Software Exposure Center secures the mobile software supply chain. Together, the two offerings provide a comprehensive Mobile AI Security platform that protects both enterprise data and the software foundation of the mobile workforce.