Cobalt adds Autonomous Pentest to scale application security testing

Cobalt has introduced Cobalt Autonomous Pentest, a new offering that enables continuous offensive security across an organization’s application portfolio by delivering actionable penetration testing results in as little as 24 hours.

AI-assisted development enables organizations to ship software faster than ever, while attackers are using AI to automate reconnaissance and accelerate exploitation. Pentesting performed quarterly or even monthly, can no longer keep pace. As security teams face growing attack surfaces and constrained budgets, organizations need a more scalable approach to identifying and validating exploitable risk.

Cobalt Autonomous Pentest is integrated in the Cobalt Offensive Security Platform, and delivers this scale through three core capabilities:

Expert direction: Seasoned Cobalt pentesters direct every engagement. Pentesters review the execution plan, enforce scope discipline, and bring the creative adversary reasoning that pure-AI tools cannot replicate.

Seasoned Cobalt pentesters direct every engagement. Pentesters review the execution plan, enforce scope discipline, and bring the creative adversary reasoning that pure-AI tools cannot replicate. Model agnostic: The model-agnostic AI engine handles chain prediction, prioritization, and adaptive sequencing. Informed by 13 years of exploit data, it adapts as the frontier evolves and threat actor techniques change.

The model-agnostic AI engine handles chain prediction, prioritization, and adaptive sequencing. Informed by 13 years of exploit data, it adapts as the frontier evolves and threat actor techniques change. Findings in 24 hours: Cobalt delivers next-day findings into Jira, GitHub, Slack, and 50+ other tools. Every finding includes proof of exploit where applicable, reproduction steps, and tailored remediation guidance so teams can act immediately.

According to Omdia Research, 94% of organizations see the importance of keeping humans in the loop for offensive security programs. Cobalt places human expertise at the center of its autonomous solution. The Cobalt Autonomous Pentest leverages the Cobalt Core, the company’s community of approximately 500 rigorously vetted pentesters.

“Meeting the demands of today’s development cycles requires more than automating traditional pentesting,” said Sonali Shah, CEO, Cobalt.

“It requires rethinking how offensive security is delivered. Only Cobalt unifies the four critical elements of modern offensive security: elite human expertise, a context-aware platform, AI-powered orchestration, and the industry’s largest dataset of real-world pentest results. Together, these capabilities enable security teams to continuously identify, prioritize, and remediate exploitable risk at the speed of modern software development.”

The Cobalt Autonomous Pentest draws from more than 10,000 critical and high-severity findings. This combination of exploit data and human expertise allows organizations to scale fast, flexible, and precise coverage across their entire attack surface. It extends coverage across the portfolio and complements human-led, comprehensive pentesting for compliance-driven engagements, the right testing model and depth for every asset.