Governing Al agents at scale: Lessons from the leaders who’ve done it
Enterprise AI leaders from ZoomInfo, Docusign and AppViewX share what it took to build AI Centers of Excellence and govern agent identities inside two companies operating at scale.
What you’ll take away:
- What an AI Center of Excellence looks like day to day at ZoomInfo and Docusign
- How to govern agent identities without standing up a parallel identity stack
- The traps both leaders worked hard to avoid, and what they’d do differently now
- What Venkat and Sadeq wanted Agent Identity Security to get right
- How Agent Identity Security has evolved with input from the field
- What trusted AI means once it moves from principle to product decisions
- One piece of advice from each panelist for peers just getting started
Panelists:
- Sadeq Zabihi – Sr. Director, Cloud Platform & Services at Docusign
- Venkat Chivukula – VP, Enterprise Apps & Al at Zoominfo
- Archit Lohokare – CEO at AppViewX
- Kashyap Ivaturi – CTO at AppViewX
Moderator: Alex Babar – VP, Marketing at AppViewX