Governing Al agents at scale: Lessons from the leaders who’ve done it

Enterprise AI leaders from ZoomInfo, Docusign and AppViewX share what it took to build AI Centers of Excellence and govern agent identities inside two companies operating at scale.

What you’ll take away:

What an AI Center of Excellence looks like day to day at ZoomInfo and Docusign

How to govern agent identities without standing up a parallel identity stack

The traps both leaders worked hard to avoid, and what they’d do differently now

What Venkat and Sadeq wanted Agent Identity Security to get right

How Agent Identity Security has evolved with input from the field

What trusted AI means once it moves from principle to product decisions

One piece of advice from each panelist for peers just getting started

Panelists:

Sadeq Zabihi – Sr. Director, Cloud Platform & Services at Docusign

– Sr. Director, Cloud Platform & Services at Docusign Venkat Chivukula – VP, Enterprise Apps & Al at Zoominfo

– VP, Enterprise Apps & Al at Zoominfo Archit Lohokare – CEO at AppViewX

– CEO at AppViewX Kashyap Ivaturi – CTO at AppViewX

Moderator: Alex Babar – VP, Marketing at AppViewX