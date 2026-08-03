Mimecast introduces AI agent governance and managed threat response

Mimecast has unveiled Agent Risk Center, a beta capability for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents, alongside Managed Threat Response, a redesigned 24/7 service that combines AI-assisted triage with analyst-confirmed remediation.

According to Mimecast’s analysis, 98% of organizations already have unsanctioned AI tools in use, and by 2029 more than a billion agents will take some 217 billion actions a day1 on employees’ behalf with limited visibility for security tools. The Mimecast Agent Risk Center gives security and risk teams one place to see who is behind that activity and act on it, applying the same risk lens Mimecast already applies to human insiders.

“AI agents are being deployed faster than security teams can see them,” said Rob Juncker, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Mimecast. “Most organizations don’t know what agents are running in their environment, what data they’re touching, or who’s accountable when something goes wrong. Mimecast Agent Risk Center changes that — same risk model, same controls, extended to every agent acting on behalf of your people.”

Mimecast Agent Risk Center: Beta now open

As enterprises deploy AI agents across email, collaboration, and business workflows, security teams face a growing risk surface with limited visibility into agent behavior, permissions, and data access. Mimecast Agent Risk Center gives security and risk teams a single point of control to discover, monitor, and govern AI agents operating in their environment. Key capabilities include:

Unified Agent Dashboard — a single, real-time inventory of every AI tool and connection, sanctioned or not

a single, real-time inventory of every AI tool and connection, sanctioned or not AI Rulebook — governance for classifying and enforcing policy by department, with no new deployment required

governance for classifying and enforcing policy by department, with no new deployment required Response Controls — desktop app blocking, browser upload and paste blocking, and in-context user nudges

The Mimecast Agent Risk Center is in beta as a free, opt-in capability for active Incydr subscription customers, with early access in September 2026 and general availability for those customers planned for January 2027.

Managed Threat Response: AI-accelerated triage, analyst-confirmed remediation

Mimecast also introduced Managed Threat Response, a redesigned 24/7 managed service that combines AI and human expertise to address one of security’s most persistent problems: uninvestigated alerts. Research shows that 42% of security alerts go entirely uninvestigated.2 Mimecast closes that gap for emails flagged by users, taking on 100% of the queue and remediating confirmed threats.

Mimecast AI triages every reported email. Mimecast Security Operations Center analysts then action confirmed threats — blocking senders or domains, removing campaigns tenant-wide, and updating detection logic based on confirmed outcomes. Customers see the outcome, not the work: no new console, no model to tune, no analyst headcount to fund. Detection logic improves continuously as confirmed threats are identified across Mimecast’s 42,000-customer base.