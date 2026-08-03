Simbian adds AI threat hunting agent to expand autonomous SecOps platform

Simbian has released its autonomous AI Threat Hunt Agent, that investigates potential threats and identifies malicious activity across enterprise environments.

The Threat Hunt Agent represents the third pillar of Simbian’s AI-driven security suite. These three Agents eliminate blind spots across the entire threat timeline:

The Present: The AI SOC Agent analyzes real-time alerts and neutralizes active threats as they happen.

The Future: The AI Pentest Agent probes environments from an attacker’s perspective to uncover vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

The Past: The new AI Threat Hunt Agent completes the picture by finding threats that bypassed initial detection.

“Every security leader lives with one question: what did we miss?” said Huy Ly, Head of Global IT Security at Monolithic Power Systems. “The Threat Hunt Agent actually goes and answers it – hunting across a year of data spanning tools no single analyst could cover. And every hunt makes our detections better. That is what self-improving security operations looks like.”

Superhuman hunting without the silos

Historically, successful threat hunting relied on elite human analysts who are rarely experts across every security platform. Simbian changes the game by automating hypothesis generation grounded in business context. By integrating AI SOC investigation results, verified AI Pentest intrusion paths, and the latest threat intelligence, the Threat Hunt Agent goes beyond rigid templates. It hunts across SIEM, EDR, cloud infrastructure, data lakes, and MCP servers, analyzing months or even years of data to deliver superhuman results.

“Threats from the past, present, or future – Simbian has you covered!” said Ambuj Kumar, Simbian CEO. “Today, we complete the SecOps loop: hunting down the threats that slipped past us, stopping the ones underway, and shutting the door on the ones yet to come.”

Hunt results join Pentest findings and SOC investigations as inputs to detection engineering: threats missed once trigger new rules that catch them the next time.