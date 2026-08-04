Tanium expands autonomous security across AI, exposure management and SecOps

Tanium has announced a series of new autonomous security capabilities across the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform. Spanning agentic AI, exposure management and security operations, the capabilities empower IT and security operators to stay ahead of an AI-accelerated threat landscape, safely, without losing control.

“Tanium is the platform that governs and manages them with Tanium Atlas — where every action is auditable, boundaries are enforced, and everything is grounded in what’s actually happening on the endpoint right now. What we are introducing extends that same principle across the full lifecycle from external exposure to detection to remediation,” said Harman Kaur, CTO at Tanium.

That attack surface is expanding on every front: more identities, cloud services, and AI tooling are being deployed faster than security teams can vet them, while attackers use that same AI to move at machine speed. Keeping pace, let alone getting ahead, demands autonomous security: the ability to detect, decide, and remediate at that same speed. That is what Tanium is delivering, extending the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform across three areas: agentic AI, exposure management, and security operations, giving operators a complete view from external attack surface to endpoint, and the ability to act on it autonomously, at scale.

Agentic AI and Tanium Atlas

Tanium Atlas is an autonomous operating system built natively on the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform. It is designed to take IT and security operators from question to resolution in a single experience. Tanium Atlas runs through a governance model that makes it auditable and keeps it within limits defined by the operator, and can be reviewed after the fact. New capabilities within Tanium Atlas include:

Agentic Performance Analysis: With the introduction of Agentic Performance Analysis, an operator can use Tanium Atlas to trace a slow machine back to its actual root cause in moments, replacing hours of manual log correlation.

With the introduction of Agentic Performance Analysis, an operator can use Tanium Atlas to trace a slow machine back to its actual root cause in moments, replacing hours of manual log correlation. Background AI Agents: Tanium Atlas doesn’t just wait for someone to ask. Background AI Agents continuously surface issues before operators need to ask, and Tanium Atlas executes full alert-to-resolution workflows within limits operators define.

Tanium Atlas doesn’t just wait for someone to ask. Background AI Agents continuously surface issues before operators need to ask, and Tanium Atlas executes full alert-to-resolution workflows within limits operators define. Tanium Automate: Tanium Automate is expanding with endpoint-level sequence execution and a generalized API step, enabling playbooks to run faster on each endpoint while also connecting directly to external systems through REST and GraphQL APIs. As Tanium Atlas advances, Automate becomes the governed execution layer that turns endpoint intelligence and AI-assisted recommendations into safe, orchestrated action across endpoints and connected systems.

Tanium Automate is expanding with endpoint-level sequence execution and a generalized API step, enabling playbooks to run faster on each endpoint while also connecting directly to external systems through REST and GraphQL APIs. As Tanium Atlas advances, Automate becomes the governed execution layer that turns endpoint intelligence and AI-assisted recommendations into safe, orchestrated action across endpoints and connected systems. Tanium Atlas MCP Server: Tanium Atlas MCP Server exposes approved Tanium data and actions as tools inside Claude, Microsoft Security Copilot, Copilot Studio, and other MCP-compatible AI clients through a governed Model Context Protocol server, allowing agents to interact with the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform and Tanium Atlas.

That real-time endpoint foundation extends beyond the endpoint itself, to what an organization has exposed to the internet.

Exposure management

Organizations have blind spots beyond the firewall, and AI is accelerating how fast new vulnerabilities surface, with no clear sense of what to fix first. Fragmented tools amplify the problem, leaving teams exposed for longer than ever. Tanium is introducing two new exposure management capabilities that address this directly.

Tanium’s External Attack Surface Management: This capability closes that gap by unifying real-time internet visibility from Censys to continuously discover an organization’s internet-facing assets, including hosts, services, web properties, and certificates, with endpoints to provide one continuously updated view of the full attack surface.

This capability closes that gap by unifying real-time internet visibility from Censys to continuously discover an organization’s internet-facing assets, including hosts, services, web properties, and certificates, with endpoints to provide one continuously updated view of the full attack surface. Attack Path Mapping: Attack Path Mapping connects the dots between something exposed on the internet and what it can reach inside an organization’s network, showing the exact chain an attacker would follow to access the most sensitive systems. Instead of chasing every vulnerability equally, teams can see which single fix would shut down the most attack routes at once, prioritizing the fixes that get closest to an organization’s crown jewels.

Tanium Endpoint Management is the connective tissue that turns these findings into confident, autonomous action. Because Tanium collects real-time intelligence from every endpoint, Exposure Management never scores risk in the abstract.

Knowing where you are exposed is only part of the picture. When threats are already in motion, operators need the ability to hunt, validate and respond at the same speed attackers move.

Security operations

Tanium is introducing two new security operations capabilities: Agent-Guided Threat Hunting and the Tanium and Google Threat Intelligence integration. Proactive threat hunting is one of the most valuable things a security team can do, and one of the least done because it takes a rare kind of expert and hours of manual work per hunt.

Agent-Guided Threat Hunting: Tanium Atlas changes the economics of proactive threat hunting. A hunter describes a hypothesis in plain language, and Tanium Atlas runs the hunt autonomously across the estate, reasoning over live endpoint data, choosing the right tool for the question, and mapping what it finds to MITRE ATT&CK.

Tanium Atlas changes the economics of proactive threat hunting. A hunter describes a hypothesis in plain language, and Tanium Atlas runs the hunt autonomously across the estate, reasoning over live endpoint data, choosing the right tool for the question, and mapping what it finds to MITRE ATT&CK. Tanium and Google Threat Intelligence integration (private preview): A hypothesis often starts with intel, and that’s where Tanium and Google Threat Intelligence comes in. SecOps teams buy threat intel, but the hard part is knowing whether a threat is live in your environment, and stopping it before it spreads. The intelligence gained from Mandiant’s frontline expertise, VirusTotal’s crowdsourced data and Google’s vast visibility is now incorporated with Tanium’s real-time visibility and control across more than 36 million endpoints worldwide, so hunts and triage start from a higher-confidence signal, and analysts spend less time chasing false positives. This integrated offering can quickly take a hunter from intel to live hunt to fleet-wide action.

“Effective security operations require both high-fidelity intelligence and the ability to act on it instantly,” said Miton Adhikari, head of Google Security OEM Partnerships at Google. “By incorporating Google Threat Intelligence into Tanium’s real-time visibility and control across endpoints, Tanium operators can validate signals against what’s actually running in their environment and rapidly move from intel to remediation, at scale.”

The capabilities Tanium is introducing share a single foundation: Tanium Atlas, the autonomous operating system that connects external exposure, endpoint intelligence and security operations into one governed, auditable experience. For IT and security operators facing an AI-accelerated threat landscape, that foundation is what makes autonomous security possible, not by removing humans from the loop, but by giving each operator the reach and speed to stay ahead of it, safely.