Lumu launches live threat intelligence platform for real-time cyber defence

Lumu has announced the release of Lumu Threat Observatory as part of Maltiverse, its threat intelligence solution. Lumu Threat Observatory is Maltiverse’s live, personalized threat-intelligence experience, providing organizations with a complete, live view of the active threats targeting their specific sector, helping them spot malicious adversaries early, prioritize vulnerabilities, and automatically block them.

While threat intelligence is now a foundational piece of an organization’s security strategy, most IT and security teams have limited visibility into the specific actors targeting their exact industry or region. Instead of actionable clarity, they are left drowning in a sea of generic, noisy data feeds that obscure real risk.

The new Lumu Threat Observatory closes that gap. Powered by the global threat intelligence repository of Maltiverse, the Lumu Threat Observatory functions as a live threat dashboard and an open, connected research encyclopedia. It continuously evaluates global attacker behaviors, tracking specific threat groups, the malware families they deploy, the MITRE techniques they use, and the CVEs they actively exploit.

Lumu closely maps out the entire story behind the identified attackers, allowing security teams to instantly look up adversaries targeting organizations like theirs and automatically bundle live threats into custom intelligence feeds to deploy directly into their existing security stack. Instead of overwhelming organizations with a generic catalog of global threats, Lumu Threat Observatory delivers hyper-localized, industry-specific intelligence detailing exactly what is attacking them right now, and how to stop it.

“Without targeted visibility, security teams are defending against everything and nothing at the same time, drowning in alert fatigue, missing critical blind spots, and guessing which patches to prioritize. We created the Lumu Threat Observatory to eliminate the guesswork, delivering the precise intelligence security teams need to confidently secure their unique organization against the threats that matter most,” said Ricardo Villadiego, CEO of Lumu.

Lumu Threat Observatory includes:

Tailored threat visibility: The Lumu Threat Observatory enables users to see exactly which threat actors and malware are actively targeting organizations within a customer’s specific vertical and region in real time.

The Lumu Threat Observatory enables users to see exactly which threat actors and malware are actively targeting organizations within a customer’s specific vertical and region in real time. Connected threat research: Users can instantly look up malware families or threat actors to see their history, behavioral patterns, and exploited CVEs for fast, precise action.

Users can instantly look up malware families or threat actors to see their history, behavioral patterns, and exploited CVEs for fast, precise action. Customized feeds: Lumu Threat Observatory automatically bundles live threats into a targeted threat feed and deploy it straight to a user’s Firewall, SIEM, or EDR in seconds.

Lumu Threat Observatory automatically bundles live threats into a targeted threat feed and deploy it straight to a user’s Firewall, SIEM, or EDR in seconds. Vulnerability prioritization: Pinpoint the exact CVEs actively weaponized against peers, ensuring an organization deploys the patches that matter most.

Pinpoint the exact CVEs actively weaponized against peers, ensuring an organization deploys the patches that matter most. Live telemetry, validated IoCs: Every indicator is validated by live attack telemetry to stop stale data from wasting firewall and EDR capacity.

Available now, Lumu Threat Observatory delivers real-time, personalized threat intelligence that provides a customized briefing to customers.