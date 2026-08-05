Tuskira expands exposure management with Agentic Control Plane

Tuskira has launched its Agentic Control Plane for Exposure Management, a new capability within the Tuskira platform that governs AI-discovered vulnerabilities from scan to verified closure. The capability extends Tuskira’s existing zero-day and exposure-response capabilities to frontier-model scanning.

Tuskira applies enterprise policy to AI and legacy scanner workflows, maps findings to the deployed environment, determines which exposures are reachable and undefended, applies approved compensating controls, routes the durable code fix and re-tests the attack path to verify closure.

The Agentic Control Plane connects those findings with production context from more than 150 integrations across vulnerability management, application security, cloud, endpoint, identity, network controls, SIEM and IT service management. Findings, verdicts and actions are governed through customer-authorized connectors and data-scoping policies, with every step recorded in a complete audit trail.

Tuskira enforces enterprise-defined controls over model selection, repository access, data scope, retention and approvals, ensuring source code and vulnerability data remain within authorized workflows and are not used to train third-party models.

Frontier models are changing how vulnerabilities are discovered. They can surface novel flaws that legacy scanners may not detect, and those findings can arrive without a CVE, CVSS score, vendor patch, exploit-maturity signal or established owner. Enterprise vulnerability-management policies, SLAs and ticket-routing processes were built around those artifacts.

At the same time, AI-assisted exploitation is compressing the window available to validate and respond. In its May 22, 2026 snapshot, Tuskira Research found that AI-driven vulnerability discovery outpaced visible remediation by approximately 16.5×, with one AI-driven pipeline disclosing 1,596 verified vulnerabilities in 63 days. The full methodology is available at tuskira.ai/research.

An AI scanner can identify a vulnerable path in source code. On its own, it cannot determine whether that code is deployed, reachable from the internet, protected by existing controls, or connected to a critical asset. That is the difference between a code finding and production risk. Once that risk is validated, Tuskira turns it into a governed security-operations workflow: the SOC receives the exposure verdict and recommended immediate mitigation, while the durable code fix is routed to the appropriate application or engineering owner.

Tuskira closes that gap through an Exposure Response Loop:

Orchestrate: Route customer-authorized frontier models to the appropriate repositories and risk tiers, and normalize AI-discovered findings alongside legacy VM, SAST, SCA and cloud findings.

Route customer-authorized frontier models to the appropriate repositories and risk tiers, and normalize AI-discovered findings alongside legacy VM, SAST, SCA and cloud findings. Govern: Enforce model selection, repository and data scope, spending limits, approval workflows and retention policies, with a complete audit trail of what was scanned, by which model and why.

Enforce model selection, repository and data scope, spending limits, approval workflows and retention policies, with a complete audit trail of what was scanned, by which model and why. Contextualize: Determine whether vulnerable code is deployed, reachable, undefended and connected to a breach path.

Determine whether vulnerable code is deployed, reachable, undefended and connected to a breach path. Respond and verify: Apply approved compensating controls through WAF, EDR, IAM or network policy, route the durable code fix and re-test the modeled path to prove closure.

Many exposure-management workflows stop after discovery and prioritization. Tuskira turns validated exposure into a governed SOC response workflow that applies compensating controls, routes the durable fix, and proves closure.

In a separate global financial-services deployment, Tuskira reduced 12.3 million raw findings to 0.46% requiring action and cut exposure triage from three weeks to 30 minutes.

“AI has industrialized vulnerability discovery. The new bottleneck is determining which findings create real production risk and closing them before a patch ships,” said Piyush Sharma, CEO of Tuskira. “Tuskira’s Agentic Control Plane for Exposure Management governs how frontier models participate in enterprise security operations, validates reachability and defense coverage, and orchestrates response until closure is proven. Finding vulnerabilities is becoming commoditized. Closing the right exposure with proof is the product.”