Metabase zero-day exploited to access Framework customer data

Framework, the San Francisco-based company that designs repairable and upgradeable laptops, has suffered a data breach after attackers managed to exploit a zero-day vulnerability in the Metabase business intelligence service.

According to the notification sent to affected Framework customers, the attackers accessed names, email addresses, phone numbers, physical addresses, and login IP addresses, but not payment information or records related to orders.

In the email it sent to affected customers, Framework said it was notified of the breach by Metabase, who confirmed that the attackers gained access to Framework’s cloud instance.

Framework has rotated credentials for the databases it connected to its Metabase instance and said that it’s yet to find evidence of a wider compromise.

Affected customers should be on the lookout for phishing emails impersonating the company.

Other affected companies

Belgian company Tally, which provides online form-building platform Tally Forms, and Kilo Code, an AI coding platform now owned by Texas-based Anaconda, also notified users that attackers reached customer data through Metabase.

In Tally’s case, the data includes email addresses and password hashes. In Kilo’s: names, emails and customers’ Slack access tokens (the latter were immediately invalidated).

The vulnerability bug affects Metabase 58 and above

Metabase is a business intelligence tool that small-to-mid-size companies connect to their databases in order to explore their business data. Organizations can self-host a free open-source version of the software or sign up for paid service plans, which come with cloud and self-hosted options.

On August 6, 2026, the company behind the service revealed that someone attacked Metabase Cloud via a zero-day SQL injection vulnerability that’s currently without a CVE number.

“This is a CRITICAL vulnerability that allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to inject arbitrary SQL into the Metabase application database, which can give them administrator access to the instance. From there, the attacker could change the application configuration, steal stored credentials for the connected databases, read any data accessible through those connections, and export data,” the company stated in the advisory.

The vulnerability affects Metabase versions 58 and above. The company has pushed out fixes for each affected version and advised customers who self-host a Metabase instance to upgrade to a fixed version; revoke active sessions; review API keys and admin accounts; rotate credentians; review data warehouse logs for signs of unauthorized access; and review Metabase activity and query history for unexpected or unauthorized activity.

“The pattern of attack looks like the following: a call to POST /api/session/reset_password with a 400 status code followed by a call to GET /api/user/current with a 200 status code,” the company said.

“If you find that pattern in your application logs or in your Metabase server ingress logs, it is likely that your instance has been compromised.”

Customers who can’t upgrade immediately should temporarily block the /api/session/reset_password endpoint.

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