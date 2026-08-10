Cyberattack on Steam hardware shipper leaks names, addresses, and order data

Video game publisher Valve is alerting customers in Europe to a data breach at CEVA Logistics, its Steam hardware shipping partner.

Reports from affected customers began surfacing on social media earlier today, after Valve started sending out data breach notification emails.

“Between July 29 2026 and August 1, 2026, a cyberattack hit CEVA Logistics, the company that ships Steam hardware to customers in Europe. CEVA is still investigating this attack, but as Valve learned on August 7, certain information about Steam customers, including you, was likely compromised,” the email reads.

CEVA needs delivery information from Steam to ship physical hardware to customers in Europe, and Valve said the company told them this is the data the attacker likely took. CEVA holds onto this information for up to 90 days after an order, so Valve is contacting every customer who falls within that window.

The exposed information includes names, street addresses, postal codes, cities, countries, phone numbers, and the email addresses tied to Steam accounts. The type and price of the ordered hardware was also exposed.

“Additional information related to your Steam account or other purchases was not impacted. CEVA does not have access to your payment information, passwords, Steam Guard codes or other information,” Valve noted.

Valve is warning customers to expect fake messages, over email, SMS, or phone, that reference their hardware order and pretend to come from Steam, Valve, or a delivery company.

“They may quote your address back to you to prove they’re genuine. They may ask you to confirm a delivery, pay a small customs or redelivery fee, or sign in somewhere to ‘verify’ your order. Treat all of them as fake,” it stated.

No password change or account setting adjustment is needed, according to the company.

Valve said it is pushing CEVA for more detail on what was taken and how the breach happened, and is notifying data protection authorities in the countries affected. CEVA has isolated the systems involved, taken them offline, and brought in outside investigators.