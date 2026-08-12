ConnectSecure helps MSPs automate Microsoft 365 security remediation

ConnectSecure has announced that Microsoft 365 Auto Remediation and AI-powered Training Assessments are now live on the ConnectSecure platform. The capabilities help managed service providers (MSPs) address supported M365 security findings, create and measure assessments, support client training and strengthen security posture from one platform.

The launch advances ConnectSecure’s focus on proactive, unified protection for MSPs. M365 Auto Remediation helps teams act on supported Microsoft 365 security findings, while Training Assessments streamline the creation, assignment and measurement of assessments for compliance, onboarding, third-party due diligence and security awareness.

“MSPs are under pressure to do more than point out problems. They need to help clients fix gaps, prove progress and build stronger security habits over time,” said Peter Bellini, CEO of ConnectSecure. “M365 Auto Remediation and Training Assessments extend that mission by giving partners practical tools to close security gaps, demonstrate progress and make effective cybersecurity more accessible to the businesses they protect.”

M365 Auto Remediation supports a subset of ConnectSecure M365 Security Inspection findings that can be addressed through conditional access policy enforcement or reporting. The capability allows users to select supported findings, choose whether policies should be enabled or run in report-only mode and modify existing conditional access policies as needed.

Supported findings include administrative users with no multifactor authentication enforced, legacy authentication, risky sign-ins, user risk, device registration, security information registration, self-service password reset and Microsoft Secure Defaults.

Training Assessments adds an AI-assisted workflow for building and distributing assessments across companies. Users can generate assessments from a topic, pasted source text, uploaded content or templates, then review and edit the generated questions, answer choices and explanations before publishing.

The module includes configurable settings for question count, difficulty level, time limits, expiration settings, maximum attempts, pass thresholds and question types. Once an assessment is hosted, MSPs can assign it to companies, share links and review analytics, including performance by company, pass rates and question-level results.

“Security programs are strongest when remediation and education work together,” said Srividya Jagannathan, Senior Vice President of Engineering at ConnectSecure. “These updates help MSPs operationalize both sides of that equation. They can address Microsoft 365 configuration risks more directly and measure whether users understand the practices that support a stronger security posture.”

Training Assessments also include multilingual support, helping MSPs deliver a more accessible and inclusive experience for diverse workforces.

Proactive, unified protection that MSPs can trust

Patch 360, previously announced as an upcoming patch management capability, is now also available on the ConnectSecure platform. The capability gives MSPs greater control over patching through pilot-first validation, risk-based prioritization, staged rollouts, approval workflows, lifecycle visibility and integrated rollback.

Together, M365 Auto Remediation, Training Assessments and Patch 360 extend ConnectSecure’s ability to help MSPs move from visibility to action across configuration, training and patch management. These updates reinforce ConnectSecure’s broader platform strategy: helping MSPs stay ahead of threats, secure the whole environment and put strong cybersecurity within reach for every organization that needs it.