Crytica’s RDAi detects OT device tampering from within

Crytica Security has developed a patented solution that delivers rapid, deterministic threat detection for operational technology (OT), protecting the embedded systems and connected devices that underpin critical infrastructure, national security, and healthcare without disrupting operations.

The need is becoming increasingly urgent as cybersecurity moves toward machine speed. IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026 found AI-driven attacks increased 56% year over year, while 50% of organizations with security operations centers (SOCs) have already deployed AI agents in production. As attackers and defenders increasingly operate at machine speed, confidence in the underlying security signal becomes more important.

Cybersecurity technologies provide essential visibility into networks, communications, assets, vulnerabilities, and behavior. Crytica complements those technologies by addressing what external visibility alone cannot determine: whether a device itself remains in a trusted operating state.

Crytica’s Rapid Detection, Alert, and isolation (RDAi) system operates from inside each protected device, detecting unauthorized changes to the device’s instruction sets and providing deterministic evidence of those changes. This high-confidence evidence augments existing SOC, SIEM, XDR and AI-assisted security workflows without requiring organizations to replace their existing cybersecurity investments.

“Cybersecurity has become extraordinarily good at observing what is happening around and external to a device, but ultimately, for detection to be truly effective, it must take place inside of each device itself,” said Dr. C. Kerry Nemovicher, CEO of Crytica Security.

“If an attacker changes a device’s instruction set and/or any of the other ‘static’ data, such as configuration files, it is imperative that the appropriate alerts be generated. Our approach is to install an ‘Agent’ (called a Probe because it is less than 100 Kb) to reside and operate non-disruptively inside each protected device. Its function is what we call iNSiM….Instruction Set Integrity Monitoring.”

The distinction is particularly important in critical infrastructure, national security and healthcare, where compromised devices can affect physical operations, essential services, mission readiness, and human safety. Crytica is applying its technology across commercial, utility and federal cybersecurity environments, and is supported by a growing ecosystem of security technology providers, OEMs, systems integrators and channel partners.

“What we’re seeing now is an ecosystem forming around deterministic detection and Crytica is at the vanguard of that effort,” said C. Lloyd Mahaffey, Executive Chairman of Crytica Security.

“Customers and technology partners aren’t looking to replace the security investments they already have. They are seeking technologies that can help detect malware and performance anomalies faster. The relationships we’re building across security platforms, OEMs and critical infrastructure reflect that shift and you’ll see more of those collaborations announced in the weeks ahead.”

Additional Crytica technology integrations and industry collaborations will be announced soon, further extending deterministic device-level detection into the cybersecurity architectures organizations already use.

Current OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions observe devices from the outside and infer threats. RDAi immediately detects threats from inside devices, and issues high-fidelity alerts that SOC Operators can trust and act upon.